MÁLA POIST: Open your home to a Basque student this summer

DEAR residents of Belfast,

I am writing to invite you to take part in a wonderful opportunity to welcome Basque teenage students into your home this summer. For more than ten years, our programme has been bringing young people from the Basque Country to Belfast for a two- or three-week immersive experience in English language, Irish culture, and the warm hospitality that Belfast is known for.

It was my husband Paul’s dream. He was from Belfast, and he saw how undervalued this wonderful town was compared to the ones in the Republic bustling with foreign students every summer. His family has been working hard to continue turning this dream into reality after he passed away two years ago. We have collaborated with many beautiful families on this journey, but personal affairs and life circumstances mean that some hosts are not available every year, and this summer, we are short of homes for our students. Would you like to help? You’d be paid for your hospitality, of course.

Hosting a student is an enriching experience, not just for them, but for host families as well. These students are here to learn and experience life in Belfast, and our programme keeps them active and engaged throughout their stay. From early morning until evening, they will be out and about, taking part in Irish sports, learning traditional Irish music and dance, and visiting different cultural and historical sites. Their days are filled with activities, so hosting is not a full-time commitment, but rather an opportunity to offer a welcoming home and share your culture in the evenings.

Belfast is famous for its generosity and friendliness, and we have seen time and again how these exchanges create lifelong connections and unforgettable experiences for both the students and their host families. Many families who have participated in the past have told us how rewarding it was to see their students grow in confidence, develop new skills, and form bonds that last beyond the summer.

If you are interested in opening your home and heart to a Basque student this summer, or if you would like more information, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. This is a chance to make a real difference in a young person’s life while also experiencing the joy of cultural exchange right in your own home and take some advantage out of that empty room in your house.

Thank you for your kindness and consideration. We look forward to another summer of friendship, learning, and unforgettable memories.

Warm regards,

Itziar Martinez from Belfast International Language School belfastsummerschool2023@gmail.com