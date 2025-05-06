MÁLA POIST: Unionists must face up to the reality that times have changed

THE WRITING'S ON THE WALL: Seas le Kneecap – Stand with Kneecap – on Belfast's Falls Road

THE hysteria raised by the PULP community over rappers Kneecap borders on psychosis and echoes of the Belfast City Council and Stormont from days past come to mind.

Will the Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist politicians and their voters ever accept that times have changed and that they are not the dominant force that they once were and enjoyed at the expense of the Republican, Catholic and Nationalist people.

It is 2025 not 1921.

Equality and a shared society is the order of these times.

Go raibh maith agat.

William Gray