MÁLA POIST: Concern thanks North and West Belfast supporters for help last year

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the people of North and West Belfast for their generous support last year, on behalf of everyone at Concern Worldwide.

As communities around the world in places like Sudan, DR Congo, Syria, Gaza and Ukraine continue to face extreme challenges, we take great hope from the kindness of people in this part of the world who support Concern’s work to help those most in need.

Just under a year into my new role as Concern’s local director, I have been inspired by the dedication of our supporters in North and West Belfast, particularly our amazing Andersonstown Road and Antrim Road charity shop volunteers who have raised vital funds for Concern in 2024.

That commitment has enabled our teams in 25 countries across the world to provide life-saving and life-changing support to individuals and families caught up in humanitarian crises.

Thank you.

Jackie Trainor

Local Director, Concern Worldwide