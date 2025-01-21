MÁLA POIST: Keir Starmer's view on Adams' imprisonment 'incredible'

KEIR Starmer stated in parliament that he will do all he can to not pay compensation for the wrongful imprisonment to Gerry Adams. I personally find this incredible, given more than anything the background of Keir Starmer and the level of understanding he should have on matters such as this. He was, let us not forget, the Head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

The law is not about personal feelings, avoiding loss of votes or saving face. It is to ensure justice. Justice, a word that is more profound in Northern Ireland than in many other places in the world.

Gerry Adams does not have a conviction against his name. Those he did have were quashed by the Supreme Court in 2020. Yet Gerry Adams has spent years of his life as a sentenced prisoner. There are no other facts to be considered, by the letter of the law Gerry Adams should be compensated as he was wrongfully imprisoned. Also, all other individuals who spent time in prison who's only convictions came under internment should be compensated.

What confidence can there be in the work that Hilary Benn is doing, supposedly seeking justice for victims of the Troubles, when the Labour leader is clearly putting personal views over justice.

Keir Starmer, as someone who was Head of the Crown Prosecution Service, should be deeply embarrassed that internment ever existed. Yes, it was before his time in the role and is not a reflection on him, but it is a reflection on the British Government that he now leads. But Keir Starmer has come out and said what he has said regarding Gerry Adams. He knows there is nothing in the law that should prevent Gerry Adams being awarded compensation. He knows he was wrongfully imprisoned. Yes, he will do everything he can to prevent any compensation being paid to Gerry Adams. Why? Because of public perception of course. The perception without evidence that Gerry Adams was in the IRA and responsible for many atrocities during The Troubles.

So in summary, the Prime Minster is judging Gerry Adams based on suspicion and public opinion, and not by the letter of the law. That sounds an awful lot like internment to me.

At a time when Labour are supposedly seeking justice in Northern Ireland, this is surely a very ill-advised statement by Keir Starmer and one that should cause concern to those pinning their hopes in this Labour government delivering justice to all of those affected during the Troubles.

Chad Harper