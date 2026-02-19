THE extension of the Glider service to serve North and South Belfast will not be completed until at least 2033.

Having originally intended to be operational next year, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has revealed a funding shortage means the project is not likely to be completed for at least another seven years.

In a response to a written Assembly question from South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole, the Minister said: "On the 25th February 2025 I was pleased to announce the next steps for the Belfast Rapid Transit 2 project which will see implementation of this innovative service across the North and South of the city, bringing the benefits already established by the Glider service to communities living along this route.

"The Outline Business Case for the project was submitted to DoF on 25th November 2025 with an estimated delivery cost of £124.5m and this was approved on 22nd December 2025.

"Funding of £35m has been allocated from our Belfast Region City Deal partners, and I have committed an additional £13 million from my Department which will enable the commencement of a phased delivery.

"While a significant shortfall funding remains, I am committed to working with my colleagues in the executive and our Belfast Region City Deal partners to identify opportunities to address this.

"Following approval of the Outline Business Case, my officials are now in the process of appointing engineering consultants to progress the detailed design phase.

"A detailed delivery programme will be developed following the appointment of consultants, however, it is currently expected that, subject to securing the additional funding required, the BRT2 project could be completed by 2033."