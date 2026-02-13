A GALA fundraising evening is set to take place in April in memory of a popular Falls Road musician who passed away just over a year ago.

John McCann was a fixture on the local music scene. A self-taught bassist, he played with The Marty Fay Band, The Regulars, The Odd Numbers and Citizen Kane. However, in January 2024 John was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour. He died in November of that year.

After his passing his wife Patricia set up the John McCann Foundation after realising that for artists and musicians there is often no safety net when illness or financial insecurity strikes. In many cases those involved in the arts do not have the same protections that other people enjoy in traditional workplaces.

One of the starkest figures is that only 40 per cent of artists have pension security, while many have little or no paid sick leave. It is little wonder then that anxiety levels are 75 per cent higher for those involved in the arts compared to the Northern Ireland average due to the precarious nature of the industry.

Patricia met John when they were both working in Next. She said that during his illness he was financially secure because of his job but he often worried about other people who were not as fortunate.

“That was typical of John,” says Patricia. “He was always thinking of other people. Even when he was ill he was thinking of other people who were sick.

MUSICIAN: John McCann

“It was after he passed that I decided that I wanted to do something for the arts community because John was too young to be forgotten about and he had a strong passion for the arts.”

Along with friends and family, Patricia established the John McCann Foundation to assist artists who have fallen on hard times, either through illness or financial difficulties.

Now a registered charity with a seven-person Board of Trustees, the Foundation will be holding its inaugural gala evening at Titanic Belfast on Saturday April 25 which will not only be a gala night of entertainment but will also raise funds and awareness for an important cause.

Having set up the Foundation last year and having reached out to the arts community, support for the charity and the gala evening – and the worthy cause that it is focused on raising money for – is also raising awareness about the issues involved.

“It’s not just about those who are diagnosed with cancer and as a result can’t work, but also an actress who breaks a leg and can’t go on stage. Mental health is also another big issue, we’re hoping that this expands into providing holistic therapies, workshops, financial aid and rehabilitation.”

EVENT: Patricia and Caoimhe

Talking about the big night itself, Patricia's sister Caoimhe adds: “At the gala there is going to be a lot of different genres of music, some speeches, a lovely meal and also a competition where you can win a brand new car. There are a number of other things that we’re in the process of tying up but overall, it’s going to be a great night.

“Last year we held a Night at the Races in the Hunting Lodge and raised over £12,000, so we’re heading in the right direction and want to spread the word about this gala night in April.”

Both women say that they are setting their sights on the long-term with the Foundation.

“John would be blown away to see me doing this,” said Patricia. “As I wouldn’t have been the strong one in the relationship. But when he took sick I became the strong person and became his voice. So, this is just an extension of that.”

If you would like to buy tickets for the evening click johnmccannfoundation.com

Social media @johnmccannfoundation