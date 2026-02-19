BELFAST City Council have voted to transform Boucher Road Playing Fields to its original use by installing new pitches.

The site is now set to be redeveloped with a new football pitch and two new GAA pitches.

It comes after a row in City Hall last week with a decision over the future of Boucher Playing Fields put on hold, after come councillors raised concerns as Boucher is currently the city's largest outdoor music venue.

On Friday a council committee voted 10-9 in favour of new sports pitches. The matter then went before the full council for ratification on Friday night.

The Green Party's Áine Groogan proposed an amendment, which was eventually passed with support from Sinn Féin and the SDLP. The amendment agreed to the proposed three new pitches at Boucher and also addressed the issue of exploring other options for large-scale music events.

It stated: "The council acknowledges the potential conflict with the site's existing use as the largest venue for major concerts and events in Belfast and recognises the importance of ensuring we maintain a site that is capable of hosting on a similar or indeed greater scale going forward, with appropriate supporting facilities and infrastructure.

"We commit to working with the large scale events sector, statutory partners and local stakeholders to identify and assess suitable alternative sites across the city or the potential for managing both within the Boucher Road Playing Fields.

"A report will be brought back on these options within two months."

Sinn Féin councillor Natasha Brennan welcomed agreement to progress the transformation of Boucher Road Playing Fields.

“It is fantastic that Boucher Road has been given the green light to transform into a first-class sporting hub in 2028, with bookable facilities including two GAA pitches and one intermediate soccer pitch," she said.

“This will be particularly welcomed by Gaels in the city who have had to contend with underinvestment and a lack of provision for decades.

“There will also be sufficient time to find an alternative venue to continue hosting large-scale events in the city, safeguarding the social, economic and cultural benefits they bring.

“I look forward to continuing to work with parties on the council to invest in all sports and to ensure the voices of residents are heard.”