AN exciting project bringing social housing and a new Whiterock Children's Centre together has moved one step closer after plans were approved by Belfast City Council.

Work is already underway on the first stage of the project for 62 social housing units on the former Belfast Metropolitan College campus, which is currently the home of Corpus Christi Boxing Club and the Whiterock Children’s Centre.

Diggers have been on site for a year, with the work being completed by Co Tyrone developers Newpark Homes.

On Tuesday evening, Belfast City Council's Planning Committee gave the green light to the next stage.

It is the proposed mixed use development comprising of 77 social housing units (mix of 26 dwellings and 51 apartments) and a new children's centre, car parking, landscaping, open space, access and all associated site works including the installation of a new substation.

Deirdre Walsh, Director Whiterock Children's Centre, said it has been a long time coming.

"We are so excited to have got this stage. It has been about five years in the making," she said. "We have an application in for our final piece of funding for the project and we are very confident of quick progress now.

"It is massive for the Whiterock area. This has been a derelict site for such a long period of time and this project will revitalise the whole area.

"The fact our new children and family centre will be built around family homes is the most exciting thing. For me, that is the way it should be."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "I am absolutely delighted. Whiterock Children's Centre have provided a first class service for many years and they deserve a first class facility.

"Now that the planning application has been approved, it is full throttle ahead.

"This is massive investment for the Whiterock Road. The legacy of the hard work of Deirdre and her team will live on with their new centre and I think that is a great news story."