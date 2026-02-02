THE Health and Justice Ministers paid a joint visit to Footprints Women’s Centre in Poleglass to hear firsthand about a new project that it is pioneering and to meet participants.

The Legal and Justice Advice Project has been jointly-funded through the Department of Justice and Department of Health as part of the Executive’s ongoing commitment to end violence against women and girls. It will strengthen Footprints existing services by improving access to legal information and justice-related support, including “navigator” help with housing, court processes and advocacy.



The visit outlined how Footprints supports women at different stages of their experience to help reduce further risk and improve their long-term outcomes. Ministers also had the opportunity to hear more about the range of services on offer across education and training, sustainable living, wellbeing, and financial management.



Speaking during the visit, Minister for Justice, Naomi Long MLA, said: “I want to commend Footprints for the vital work they have been doing in the Colin area for the past 35 years.

“Since taking up post as Justice Minister, I have been tireless in my commitment to tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence.



“Society can no longer turn a blind eye, or accept domestic abuse and sexual violence as part of ‘normal’ life. We must challenge old-school attitudes that enable such abuse and instead empower communities, like this one, to intervene.



“If we can bring about cultural and behavioural change, coupled with legal protections, we can help create a safer society for all.”



Minister for Health, Mike Nesbitt MLA added: “I was very grateful for the opportunity to visit Footprints Women’s Centre, learn more about this important project and meet both staff and participants to hear about their experiences.



“The Small Grants Scheme reflects our recognition of the critical role that community and voluntary organisations play in providing vital assistance to victims of domestic and sexual abuse. I’m delighted that the scheme was able to fund this crucial work, which is a strong example of how targeted, community-based initiatives can have a real and immediate impact.”



Footprints Women’s Centre was established in 1991 to support, empower and build the capacity amongst women in the Colin area, enabling women to take their rightful place as leaders in family, community and employment settings.



Lisa Maclean, CEO of Footprints Women’s Centre, said: “Support for women and families experiencing domestic and sexual violence has been a core tenet of Footprints since our inception 35 years ago. The trauma experienced by women in abusive relationships can make their next steps feel uncertain.



“We welcome that the Departmental funding from Health and Justice allows us to increase the support we provide, lifting the practical and administrative burdens they face, while helping to link the women and their children in with health and wellbeing support.

"Engaging with Ministers was a valuable opportunity not only to outline the ongoing importance of accessible services in a trusted, community-based environment, but also to highlight that these persistent and complex issues can only be addressed through ongoing partnerships and collaboration between government and the community and voluntary sector.”