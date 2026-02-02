PUPILS and staff at St Joseph’s Primary School in Slate Street marked Catholic Schools Week with a busy programme of events.

To start Catholic Schools Week, the children went to Mass on Monday to mark the beginning of this special celebration. The children were blessed to have Father Brian celebrate the Mass with them whose thoughtful words reminded them of the importance of family and faith in their lives, setting the perfect tone for the week ahead.

On Wednesday, the children rolled out the red carpet for their wonderful grandparents for Grandparents Day.

The pupils decorated the school by displaying paintings alongside heartfelt written stories about special memories shared between them and their grandparents.

Guests enjoyed tea, coffee and biscuits before the competitive spirit kicked in during a lively game of bingo.

Principal Jim McCann said: "What a joyful day filled with laughter, cherished memories, and heartfelt moments as they celebrated grandparents, those with them and those watching over them from heaven.

"Everyone made it a day to remember. They’re already looking forward to doing it all again next year.

“It was wonderful to see the children’s faces light up as they shared their paintings and stories with their grandparents. These moments create memories that last a lifetime.”

Teacher Colette Barr added: “The joy in the hall was infectious, from laughter to stories and even competitive bingo. It reminded us why grandparents are the heart of our families.”