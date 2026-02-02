A MULTI-agency site meeting has been held at Blacks Road underpass in an attempt to address ongoing safety concerns.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn was in attendance along with representatives from the PSNI and Department for Infrastructure.

It comes after a number of incidents recently involving traffic failing to slow down when coming off the M1 slip-road on to Black's Road resulting in collisions.

Speaking following the meeting, Órlaithí Flynn MLA said: "There has been persistent accidents at this junction.

"The railing was put up not so long ago following a serious incident when a lorry overturned onto the footpath.

"Since then, the railing has been damaged and repaired a number of times

"We need to do much more. We spoke today about the possibility of installing a speed indicator device.

"We are also looking at placing a safety camera van at the junction.

"The Department are also going to look at the road markings to see if they may need to be shifted slightly.

"This is a major issue for the local community. We have been lobbied continuously by people about their concerns. We will continue to work to try and improve road safety at this junction."