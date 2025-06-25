COMMUNITY GARDENING: Catching up with our Best of West runners

As we have now passed the halfway mark of 2025 (the summer solstice or longest day), most gardeners will find they have the bulk of their annual crops planted in the veggie patch.

It is a busy month in the garden but it’s never too late to plant something of your own in your back yard even! Pots and windows boxes can be used to sow spring onions, radishes, ‘cut and come again’ lettuce and pak choi.

If you’ve some room in the ground it’s ok to sow late beetroots, carrots and peas.

This weekend sees the Best of the West Awards and the finalists from the Best Community Garden category have been chatting to me about what they have been up to at their community gardens.

PAINTING A PICTURE: Head2Horticulture mural at their garden

Stacey from Clowney Alley said her group has been promoting alleyway gardens in West Belfast by hosting monthly clean ups. "We have a monthly agenda that is posted on the social media platforms to inform and encourage people of ‘to do’ tasks – these include removing weeds, erecting hanging baskets, planting flowers & herbs, painting furniture and cleaning walls," she said.

"We want our gardens to a safe space for children to play, for neighbours to connect and enjoy summer evenings together. This week we will plant up some recycled pallet planters with annual flowering plants to bring a bit more colour to our space."



Sean from Beechmount Grove Community Garden said they had hosted a training workshop for their neighbours.

"‘We demonstrated how to sow seeds which they took home with them — like spinach and rocket," he said. "We are trying to stay on top of watering in the good weather as we don’t have a water source on site yet and use large refillable containers." The Beechmount group hopes to introduce rainwater collection in the near future. "Our tomato plants have been planted up and we are looking forward to tasting our fresh homegrown veggies this summer," he added.

Mary from Headin2Horticulture said her group has been harvesting early crops of lettuce, peas and broad beans, rainbow chard and broccoli. "We have been planting some flowers into the beds and pots and watching the wildlife come into the area," she said. "It is great to see such a change and positive encouragement from everyone passing through the garden on the way to the GP surgery."

Sean from Colin Community Allotments has been nurturing his much-loved tomato plants. He says tomatoes love regular watering every other day and a good feed of tomato liquid feed once a week once they start fruiting. "I use upturned recycled litre drinks bottles to create a drip system where water is released slowly into the depths of the compost to reach the roots," Sean explained. He is also transplanting leeks this week, lifting his garlic crop to dry it out, enjoying his first harvest of beetroot of the year and planting out pumpkins for a kids Halloween event!

The Best Community Garden award at Best of the West is sponsored and presented by Natural World Products this Friday 27 June. The winner was decided by internet vote and will be announced at the event.