COMMUNITY GARDENING: Colin allotment gives up its harvest bounty

IN November 2022 I had the idea of transforming an unused Colin allotment plot using our own compost (from Natural World Products) and the 'No Dig' method of gardening to see if this would reduce weeds and showcase how well veggies can grow in the compost.

I teamed up with market gardener and No Dig expert, Biruk Sahle, in March 2023 to take over another three plots and run monthly workshops. Biruk is from Ethiopia and has been living in Belfast since 2014. His real growing journey started in earnest in 2020 when he took over the walled garden at Helen’s Bay and started selling weekly organic veg boxes.

With the help of volunteers, using the No Dig method and our very own New Leaf Compost, he made a success of this for three growing seasons and then decided he would like to educate people about this way of growing food.

So, with my own passion for community and school gardens and Biruk’s knowledge and experience of No Dig, a great partnership was formed, and the last 18 months have seen us deliver workshops all over the province. Biruk is currently studying for a PhD at Queen's University Belfast, with the focus on 'Growing your own food in community gardens, allotments and individual gardens.'

The monthly workshops at Colin Community Allotments, in collaboration with Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, are available to anyone to attend and are based on growing organic food all year round. They are extremely popular and the results have seen bountiful harvests which are shared out in the local community.

There is also increased networking of community growing groups from across Belfast who attend regularly, like Gort na Móna Men’s Shed and the Maureen Sheehan Centre and some one-off visits by groups like Live Life Well-Being from Lisburn, and Farran's construction volunteers.

They have become a welcome date in the monthly calendar and attendees are lured not only by the outdoor horticultural experience but by the ‘tea break’ where sharing tasty treats such as soups, scones and home baking all using the fresh produce has become a main aspect of the workshops.

Matthew McKinley, CNP’s allotment manager, said: “Working with Sharon and Biruk and using the compost donated by NWP has been transformational for the entire allotment site. Their No Dig gardening philosophy has helped so many of our allotment holders get the most out of their plots creating a happier and more productive gardening season.”

Anyone is welcome to attend on the third Friday of every month from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Growing tips for October

Temperatures will continue to fall and it is time to start preparing for winter. It is the end of the growing season.

But you can sow broad beans ‘Aquadulce Claudia’ and over wintering peas ‘Meteor’ at this time of year and then harvest them earlier than usual.

At the beginning of the month there is still time to sow winter lettuces and other salads indoors to be able to continue harvesting fresh greens from the garden in the dark winter months.

Hardy annual flowers like sweet pea, poppies and cornflower can be sown in October and will bloom earlier than spring-sown seeds.

It’s also a great time to plant up a spring bulb lasagne with crocuses, daffodils and tulips.