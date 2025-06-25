MATCHDAY LIVE: Rossa edge out St John's in big Belfast battle

MATCHDAY LIVE: Johnnies hope to stay top of the pops

ST JOHN'S take on Rossa LIVE!

The top two take each other on in what will no doubt be an unbelievable clash and one that could prove decisive.



Rossa head into the affair in a poor vein of form after the club suffered back-to-back losses against Dunloy and Ballygalget respectively.

The home-side are also winless in their previous two fixtures, after an away defeat last time out in the Glens at the hands of Ballycastle and a late goal for Loughiel stole a point from the Johnnies in their last outing at Corrigan Park.

Team News at 7:25pm

ST JOHN'S XV:

D Nugent, R Donelly, J Bohill, D McGuinness, C Morgan, R McNulty, E McGurk, M Dudley, C Hanna, C Johnston, A Bradley, D Carson, S Wilson, D McKeogh, S Shannon, O McManus,



ROSSA XV:

D Armstrong, O McVicker, J Mulholland, N Crossan, D McCartney, A O'Brien, S Shannon, C Walsh, D Murphy, D Murphy, D McEnhill, L McEnhill, E Trainor, J Connolly, T Murphy

Throw-in at 7:30pm

FULLTIME: St John's 2-21 Rossa 3-19

LIVE COVERAGE

1' AND WE'RE OFF

1' Dáire Murphy gets Rossa Up and running

3' A Flurry of scores from the side as Conor Johnston replies for the Johnnies, before strikes from Michael Dudley, Donal Carson and Danann McKeogh strike for Rossa to open up an early three score lead

4' An injury to Ryan McNulty stalls the play.

5' Free from Deaghlan Murphy to add another for Rossa

6' Óisin McManus strikes from the deadball

10' McManus with a quickfire double one with a free, the other a magical piece of short one-two play before firing over. This one is getting FIESTY!

11' Deaglan Murphy strikes from a short 21-yard free

13' McManus once again from a short free for the Johnnies

14' GOAL!!!! ST JOHN'S score the most unlikely goal as Aaron Bradley strike looked to be collected by the Ross shot stopper but Donal Armstrong took his eye off the ball and turned to find it in his own net.

21' After a few stale moments of play with the sides losing rhythm Donal Carson strikes for St John's extending their lead to two.

22' Conor Johnston strikes for the Johniess giving them a goal advantage

24' McManus again from the dead ball.

25' GOAL!!! ROSSA - Deaghlan Murphy catches a losse ball on the deck to flash an effort past the St John's netminder

27' Aodhan O'Brien strikes a long-range puck to level proceedings in a fantastic opening period.

28' Darágh McGuinness strikes for the home-side putting them back in front

29' Deaghlan Murphy scores from the deadball to level the game once again as the sides continue to battle it out as the half closes.

32' St John's strike in front again through Danann McKeogh who catches a misplaced defensive pass from the Rossa backline and pucks over.

34' McKeogh strikes another just before the break to extend the lead by two.

HALF-TIME: St John's 1-11 Rossa 1-09

31' AND WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY

31' Dominic McEnhill strikes early for Rossa with his first score of the game.

32' McManus replies instantly for his side re-establishing the two-point lead

33' Liam McEnhill strikes another lovely score for Rossa

33' FOUL! - Michael Dudley is lucky to escape without being brandished with a card after a heavy clash with Declan McCartney

36' Rossa level once again through Dáire Murphy with the scores at 15 points apiece

37' Aaron Bradley with a fantastic score as he swivels in the midfield to beat his man before pointing his effort

38' Rossa strike back again in this nail-biting affair, Eoin Trainor makes no mistake from 40-yards to equalise

40' TEMPERS FLARE! Deaghlan Murphy appeared to stand Michael Dudley with the Johnnies scoring from the resulting free thanks to Shea Shannon

41' Shannon strikes again for the Johnnies extending their lead to a brace of points.

43' Murphy replies with a free for Rossa

45' Conor Johnston does well for the Johnnies as he points from close range

47' The Johnnies are in rhythm now as Ryan McNulty strikes after bursting through the Rossa backline

48' Rossa are back within two after Tiarnan Murphy strikes a fantastic effort from the wing

49' The home-side reply instantaneously through Donal Carson

50' the away side will not let up as the Deaghlan Murphy replies once again through a set-piece

52' GOAL!!! - ROSSA TAKE THE LEAD - Eoin Trainor gets a second go and strikes his effort into the back of the St John's goal.

53' Conor O'Neill fresh off the bench with another point for the away side

54' BLOOD SUB: Lorcan Heenan on as a replacement for Michael Dudley

56' Shea Shannon strikes a point to reduce the score within a minimum

57' Tiarnan Murphy replies instantly for the away side restoring their lead

58' GOAL!!! - ROSSA - Murphy strikes after a fantastic solo run from Dominic McEnhill drags the defence out of position allowing space for Murphy to strike into the net.

59' Shea Shannon strikes another free for the Johnnies, but Rossa lead by four with added time to be played

60' Murphy strikes from a set-piece extending Rossa's lead to five points

63' Michael Bradley strikes for the Johnnies to leave the deficit at four points with little time remaining

64' GOAL!!! - ST JOHN'S - Ruairi Galbraith right at the death!

FULL-TIME - Rossa hang on just about to squeeze a single score victory over St John's after a fantastically entertaining game in Corrigan Park.

Match Report to follow