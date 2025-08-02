LGFA: Antrim ladies set for All-Ireland Final showdown with Louth

ANTRIM ladies are headed for Croke Park on Sunday as they face Louth in the 2025 All-Ireland Junior Football Final.

This season has seen unprecedented success for the Saffron ladies as they have remained unbeaten in the 2025 campaign including some fantastic results which saw them clinch Division Four and the Ulster title against Derry back in April.

Ulster's finest enjoyed a relentless All-Ireland group campaign which saw three victories over London, Carlow and Longford which sent the Saffrons to a semi-final against Sligo.

The Sligo fixture was a repeat of the earlier league game and Antrim made no mistake again at Clones Park when they ran out six point victors over the Connacht county and booked their spot in the final this weekend.

Antrim's Áine Turbidy will be a key player on Sunday

Antrim Boss Chris Scullion spoke to Belfast Media about his success this season with the squad, noting the team's mature approach in recent months has been vital to its success.

"We are extremely proud of this group," said Scullion. "The way the girls have applied themselves not just at training but in every area that defines life as an inter-county player has been nothing short of outstanding. The commitment, the discipline, and the way they’ve embraced everything we’ve asked of them has been incredible."

"They’ve shown a level of maturity and drive that has made it a privilege for both Mickey and me to work with them."

The Antrim boss explained that the squad are in fact ahead of schedule, with an initial two-year plan laying down the groundwork, but Chris explained that it was not a shock to him that his side progressed so quickly.

"When we came in, we had a two-year plan in mind. If I’m honest, we’ve gone beyond where we thought we’d be at this stage, but at the same time, it doesn’t surprise us because of the work we’ve had from the players.

"From day one, we presented a vision and a clear roadmap for how we wanted to work. The response from the group was immediate. They committed to the process, and the standard they’ve set for themselves has driven the progress.

"We always knew the quality was in Antrim, and their success so far has been down to their attitude and their desire," said the Saffron boss.

Antrim Boss Chris Scullion will be hopeful he can lead Antrim to All-Ireland glory

Last Thursday the Antrim LGFA hosted an event which saw sponsors and fans collectively show their support for the ladies.

Head of Antrim LGFA, Ursula Lynch, praised Club Aontroma for their sponsorship throughout the 2025 campaign.

"We are delighted and grateful to receive a significant contribution from the team at Club Aontroma, who stepped in at very short notice to ensure that the panel and management will all have their own personalised All Ireland Final polo shirts, jackets and shorts.



"It means so much to the panel to see the support coming from a sponsor like Club Aontroma, it really brings it home that the whole county is behind us."

Club Aontroma chairperson, Niall Murphy, said it was an honour sponsoring the Saffron ladies ahead of their big day.

"When we received a letter from Ursula, we were honoured to support the team. Club Aontroma prides itself on supporting all codes and associations, it is a privilege to make a significant contribution and recognise excellence."



"Our motto is 'Gleann, tuath's cathair le cheile' which translates to Glens, countryside and city together, and we really feel the entire Saffron support will be behind the team on Sunday."

Sunday's game is undoubtedly huge for Antrim. The ladies have a chance at history and if they can clinch the All-Ireland title, it will be the first won without losing a single game in both league and championship.

The ladies can make it a fourth All-Ireland Junior title in the county's history this weekend should they overcome Louth which is a repeat of the 2012 final which saw the Saffrons prevail as champions after a 3-09 to 0-7 victory almost 13 years ago at Croke Park.

Antrim management team Chris Scullion and Mickey Devlin will be hopeful they can cement themselves in Antrim history by clinching an invincible League, Ulster and All-Ireland treble in their debut season.

A triple header is set for Croke Park this Sunday with the Junior (Antrim v Louth,11:45am) Intermediate (Laois v Tyrone, 1:45pm) and Senior (Dublin v Meath, 4:15pm) All-Ireland finals to be played.

Tickets can be purchased on the LGFA website and live coverage will be televised on TG4 this Sunday.