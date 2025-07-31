Intermediate Football Championship: Late St Teresa's comeback salvages draw in Championship opener

HONOUR'S EVEN: St Teresa's and St Comgall's played out a draw in their championship opener

IFC GROUP 2

ST TERESA’S 2-13 ST COMGALL’S 1-16

Glen Road

WEDNESDAY evening saw the start of the Intermediate Football Championship when St Teresa’s welcomed St Comgall’s to the Glen Road.

The home side entered this season’s championship hopeful that they can rectify last season after they finished runners-up to Ballymena after a devastating defeat in the final.

St Comgall’s began their campaign as Junior champions after they overcame St Agnes’ in the Junior final last season and clinched an unprecedented double.

A fast-paced affair ended level after both sides fought tooth and nail to overcome their opponents but could not be separated at full-time.

STAR-MAN: Anton Taylor was St Teresa's starman on Wednesday evening

It was the home side who started the game on the front foot when Anton Taylor struck a treble of scores from play opening with a single score from close range before thumping a long-range two-pointer from just inside the right flank.

Super T’s enjoyed the early lead and possession but St Comgall’s refused to falter so soon in the summer heat that covered the Glen Road.

Myles Devine clipped a great score for the away side which was followed up by a well placed free from Ryan Clarke to halve the deficit inside the opening six minutes of this frantic affair.

From then on, the Junior holders would take control of the half for a strong spell which saw a brace of scores from Tom Patchett and a Ruairi Griffin fist-pass which flipped the lead in favour of the travelling side.

Niall McCann did end a ten-minute scoreless period for St Teresa’s before Ryan Mallon pointed from inside the 21-yard line to allow his side to regain control of the tie once more.

The sides struggled to separate from each other as Griffin once again struck an effort between the uprights for his side, restoring parity once more just before the break.

Michael McCabe made the run from half-back for St Comgall’s as he placed a terrific curling effort over the bar for a two-pointer, much to the jubilation of the travelling support.

St Teresa's did not cower to the physicality that St Comgall’s brought after Sean Mallon kept his composure and thundered a long-range effort notching another two for his side’s tally and opening a three-point gap for the West Belfast side.

The visitors did enjoy a strong end to the half which ended level after Michael McCabe had a carbon copy of his earlier strike which saw the red flag raised for two.

Ryan Clarke would strike the equaliser for his side as Kevin Parke’s whistle blew to end an enjoyable half of football as the scoreline read 0-10 apiece.

One huge strength held by St Comgall’s was their depth in comparison to the city men, the ability to call upon their bench as legs grew tired proved pivotal in stunting the favourites from powering away with any healthy lead.

St Teresa’s started the second period in the exact same fashion as the first, opening with four scores in as many minutes. Midfielder Pierce O’Rawe bulldozed his way past the St Comgall’s backline and clipped a lovely effort between the sticks and sent his side into the lead once again.

The first goal of the contest came courtesy of Eoghan Hamill after Anton Taylor hand-passed the ball into the danger area and the full-forward caught the ball with a volleyed effort sending the St Teresa’s faithful into a frenzy as they hoped they could put daylight between themselves and their opponents.

St Comgall’s were quick to reply with a goal of their own after Tom Patchett latched onto a poor kickout from Mark Small in the St Teresa’s net, Patchett then strolled into the open space and dispatched his effort beyond Small to reduce the deficit to the minimum.

IN THE NET: Tom Patchett scores a goal to reduce the deficit

James McCabe dispatched two points from the deck after a 45 and a free were both floated with perfection over the black spot to swing the lead back in favour of St Comgall’s on the 40th minute of play.

A moment that went unnoticed by the officials saw Eoghan Hamill receive a punch during a brawl with the offender unidentified from the travelling side, but had he been spotted a red card would have been brandished without doubt.

The game went up a gear in intensity after this flashpoint with both sides challenging with some needle for the rest of the half.

St Comgall’s looked set to clinch victory when they stormed into a lead after McCabe struck another 45 off the deck before scores from Ruairi Griffin and Tom Patchett extended their lead to four with only minutes remaining.

The homeside needed a late fightback, and that is just what they got when Niall McCann used his cute awareness to catch the St Comgall’s defence off guard as his free from close range was belted into the top right corner, leaving the St Comgall’s shot-stopped in disbelief.

CHEERS: John Mallon celebrates his goal as he put St Teresa's in front

On the final attack of the game Ryan Mallon and Paul McGoldrick linked up and launched a counterattack with the latter bearing down on goal but opting to safely fist the ball over the bar and secure the draw.

A dramatic evening on the Glen Road, and one that could prove detrimental for both sides as they hope to clinch a top three finish in Group B.

St Teresa’s: M Small, P Glennon, P Johnston, A Dugan; C O’Rawe, R Mallon, E Connolly; C McGoldrick, P O’Rawe 0-1; J Mallon 0-3 (1-TP, 1f), S Maguire, D McCann; E Hamill 1-2, N McCann 1-1 (1-0f), A Taylor 0-5

SUBS: P McGoldrick 0-1, P Maguire, L Gault

St Comgall’s: M Emery; S Gribbon, E Lynott, S Hinfey; D Murdock, J McCabe 0-4 (2 45’, 0-1f), M McCabe 0-2; L Higgins, J Henry; R Griffin 0-3, M Devine 0-2, A McGaw; T Patchett 1-3, C McCann, R Clarke 0-2 (0-1f)

SUBS: S Sloan, A McHugh, I McKeating, L Phinn, A Watson, C Logue