SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW – GROUP C: St Gall's and Lámh's battle it out in 'group of death'

GROUP C gets underway this weekend when Lámh Dhearg welcome fellow West Belfast side St Gall's on Sunday, meanwhile Ballymena host Creggan in a rematch of the Antrim Division One final on Friday evening.

Creggan faced off against their group opponents Ballymena last week in a thrilling league final which saw the South Antrim men crowned league champions after they clinched a two-point victory over the Ballymena natives at Dunsilly.

The third group is without a doubt the hardest for any side as it includes the most successful footballing club side Antrim has to offer in the 21st century in St Gall's, and the ever strong championship hopeful's Lamh Dhearg as they battle it out for the top two spots.

CREGGAN

In recent season's the men who neighbour the Derry border are always expected to be in the running for the Senior Football title every year with three final appearances in the last six season's proving they know how to get their form on song during the Championship campaign.

Their previous title in 2021, ended an almost 60-year wait for an Antrim Senior title when they beat St Mary's Aghagallon, adding their name to the trophy for only a third time in their history.

Creggan tend to show their cards early in terms of their league form which saw them clinch yet another Eddie Fitzsimmons trophy this season.

The South Antrim side will head into the championship campaign hoping their league form can carry them on to further glory as a potential double looms large, bookmaker's offering a 6/1 odds for the title.

Creggan will be hoping they can go on to win the double this season

ST GALL'S

Second, only to their close rivals St John's in Antrim's all-time Senior Championship trophy count, St Gall's have made waves as Antrim's most successful representatives having won 19 senior titles alongside three Ulster titles and claiming their famous All-Ireland victory back in 2010.

The Milltown men look a shadow of the team which won 13 championships in 14 years from the turn of the century to 2014, only losing out in 2006, after their performance in recent season's becoming nothing short of disappointing when it comes to the summer time.

A drought that St Gall's will be desperate to correct is a four year winless run in the competition for a club who were perennial winners. This season's league form could bode for some higher expectations with the Falls Road men finishing strong with a victory over Ahoghill to end a five-game losing streak, and a victory over Creggan will surely provide some much-needed confidence to get out of the 'Group of Death'.

Bookmakers are not fancying the Milltown men in their pursuit to return to former glories as they hold a 33/1 long shot odds.

LÁMH DHEARG

The Hannahstown side will be hopeful they can recreate their past glories of 2017 when they were crowned Antrim champions after defeating the Johnnies to etch their name into Antrim football's finest for only the third time.

The West Belfast club have been the most recent Belfast-based representative in the county final, with their last appearance coming in 2019 when they lost to current holders Cargin after a replay was required at Corrigan Park.

This season Lámh Dhearg have enjoyed a strong season in the top flight, with victory over group opponents St Gall's being a highlight, meanwhile narrow losses to both Creggan and Ballymena give the Lámhs a chance for revenge in their quest for championship glory.

The bookmakers hold the Hannahstown side in good company with a 15/2 price as they could be set to fly the flag for West Belfast this season.

BALLYMENA (ALL SAINTS)

The North Antrim men have taken the topflight by storm this season after their inaugural campaign in Division One saw them just a handful of scores away from clinching the title after an impressive opening campaign.

All Saints clinched an impressive Intermediate title last season when they hammered the high-flying St Teresa's without really breaking much of a sweat in the final, earning them promotion to the top tier.

Last year's Intermediate Championship winners look more than capable of bloodying the noses of the old guard, with victories over St Gall's and Lámh Dhearg proving they have more than enough to make a name for themselves in this season's Senior competition.

The bookmakers don't fancy the newcomers too much, with their debut campaign coming in at 22/1 for punters.

Ballymena ran out six point victors in their previous meeting with St Gall's

GROUP C PREVIEW



The 'group of death' tag-line is often misquoted but in the case of this year's competition Group C fits the bill accordingly, every side has the ability to beat the other and none of the most recent games involving the four teams has seen anyone win with an avalanche scoreline.

Creggan should be the team to beat in the group given their league title win, but it truly is a hard group to predict as Championship often throws a spanner in the works one way or another, but nonetheless eyes will be firmly fixated on every match day this summer.

GROUP STANDINGS PREDICTION

1- Creggan

2 - Ballymena

3 - St Gall's

4 - Lámh Dhearg

GROUP C FIXTURE'S

Ballymena v Creggan – Ballymena – 1st August

Lámh Dhearg v St Gall’s – Hanahstown – 3rd August

St Gall’s v Ballymena – Milltown – 16th August

Creggan v Lámh Dhearg – Creggan – 17th August

Creggan v St Gall’s – NEUTRAL – 31st August

Ballymena v Lámh Dhearg – NEUTRAL – 31st August