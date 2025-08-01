SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP – GROUP D: Biddies hopeful for glory as St Paul's eye top two finish

GROUP D begins with the an all-Belfast clash when St Brigid's welcome St Paul's on Sunday afternoon to Musgrave and Aghagallon host Ahoghill on Saturday evening.

St Brigid's did end their season on a sour note by failing to field and conceding the league semi-final against Creggan a fortnight ago, but on the whole have enjoyed a solid campaign with scalps of current holders Cargin and St Gall's to name a few of the impressive results the South Belfast club have boasted this season.

St Paul's ended their first campaign back in the top flight with wins over the pair of Aghagallon and Ahoghill as they closed their campaign to a respectable finish. Some big wins over neighbours Rossa and rivals St Gall's have given the red and white hoops some hope they can overcome their first Senior Championship group phase in almost two decades.

ST MARY'S AGHAGALLON

St Mary's Aghagallon have been one of the up-and-comers in the last few seasons with back-to-back finals in 2021 and 2022 respectively, devastatingly losing out on both occasions to Creggan Kickham's and Cargin at Corrigan Park.

This season's league campaign did not follow that of recent years when they survived the drop in the top tier through Ahoghill's acceptance of demotion to the Second Division which called curtains on the relegation play-off much to the relief of St Mary's.

Aghagallon are far from the bookies favourites, but sit with a reasonably priced 12/1 shot at a first ever Antrim Senior title.

AHOGHILL

Ahoghill are a side who historically are put in the 'would hate to go there' status. The villagers are known to be a tough outing for sides and are renowned for their home form especially in the Championship.

Recent seasons the 'yo-yo club label' has been branded on the North Antrim side and another relegation to the second tier does not help this reputation. Once a proud stronghold for Gaelic football, but with an ageing squad and limited juvenile numbers, Ahoghill will most likely struggle with the demands of Senior level.

The bookmakers place Ahoghill at 125/1 odds of winning their only Senior Championship.

ST PAUL'S

The newly promoted St Paul's flew up to the top tier after a long spell in Antrim's Second Division which they claimed the glory of in last season's league campaign earning them a spot at the top table in Antrim's club football.

A promising showing which saw St Paul's surprisingly steer clear of the relegation play-off despite a shocking opening game against Creggan which had many doubting whether they belonged with the elite clubs in Antrim's big ball.

Fast forward five months and the Shaws Road side could be the surprise package in this season's competition having beaten Aghagallon already during their league campaign in a landslide victory. A defeat to Ahoghill did spur them on to a strong league finish which saw them clinch three wins in their final five and earn an 11th place finish in their first season back in Division One.

The red and white hoops will be hoping they can call upon inspiration from their famous mid-90's squad which clinched the club's only ever three Senior titles in 1994,1996 and 1997.

The bookmakers place St Paul's at 50/1 long shots.

ST BRIGID'S

Without a doubt the Biddies hold the mantel as the strongest side in this group given their established status as perennial Championship battlers despite having never won the competition.

The Biddies will be strong favourites in a group which they have recorded victories over all three opponents this season and the bookmakers wager they are third favourites to go on and clinch a first ever with 4/1 odds to be crowned this year.

The Biddies will be confident they can top Group D

GROUP D PREVIEW

The Biddies will most likely prove too strong for the other three sides in this group as they hunt for the ever-looming Championship glory. The previous meetings with the sides bid them in good stead and despite an expected challenge from the other three sides the South Belfast side have strength in key areas to carry them to top spot.

Group D is realistically a battle for that second place, as the other three could be a coin toss in order to establish the better side. In recent months it has been St Paul's who could argue they've had the form that on paper should carry them into a quarter-final place, but the newbies will not be taking anything for granted as even in their worst campaign to date Ahoghill shone when the sides met in the spring.

GROUP STANDINGS PREDICTION

1 - St Brigid's

2 - St Paul's

3 - Aghagallon

4 - Ahoghill

GROUP D FIXTURE'S

Aghagallon v Ahoghill – Aghagallon – 2nd August

St Brigid’s v St Paul’s – Musgrave – 3rd August

Ahoghill v St Brigid’s – Ahoghill – 15th August

St Paul’s v Aghgallon – St Paul’s – 15th August

Ahoghill v St Paul’s – NEUTRAL – 30th August

Aghagallon v St Brigid’s – NEUTRAL – 30th August