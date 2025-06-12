Gaelic Games: Johnnies settle for draw after late Loughiel comeback in Division One title clash

ACHL Division 1A

Corrigan Park

St John's 4-15 - 2-21 Loughiel Shamrock's

HIGH-FLYING St John's were left stunned after a late flurry from Loughiel saw a four-point swing overturned in the closing stages on Wednesday evening at Corrigan Park.

The reverse fixture between the sides, saw the Shamrock's run out worthy winners back in April with s five-point victory over the West-Belfast club.

Both sides played the first game of the post-split fixtures with just three points separating the sides as St John's sat at the top of the pile, whilst the Shamrocks started the evening in fourth spot as the hurling league season draws to a close.



With live match day coverage on Belfast Media, it did not take the sides too long before they were off at the races, with the away side showing they meant business early on thanks to scores from Christy McGarry and James McNaughton.

It took five minutes before the home-side managed to get off the mark, as Óisin McManus struck a dead-ball effort over the black spot before Loughiel's instantaneous reply from close range from Jack McCloskey.



Both sides went tit-for-tat with each other, with McManus striking another free for the Whiterock men before an early goal-chance for the Shamrocks was prevented thanks to some fabulous defensive hurling from Sean Wilson.

Just after the 11th minute the first goal hit the net when Ruairi Galbraith thumped his effort into the top-left hand corner to send the home fans into wild celebrations.

The Johnnies would hit two quick-fire scores sending them into the lead for the first time in the tie, but it was short-lived as James McNaughton showed some real prowess at the half's midway point.



The Antrim star-man used his wit to drive home a 25-yard effort into an empty St John's net after the Johnnies lost possession from a short puck-out and the half-forward was on hand to put his side in front once again.

Donal Carson levelled the affair with a point from close range for St John's as the sides continued to struggle to separate from each other.



With just five minutes left on the first-half St John's corner forward Óisin McManus was the main man once again as he fired another goal for the Johnnies with a thunderous effort beyond the Loughiel net-minder.



Domhnaill Nugent was called into action at the other end after Daniel McCloskey found himself clean through on goal, but the goalkeeper was quick to act and put his body on the line to stop the Shamrocks forward burying his effort.



James McNaughton struck a handful of frees to level the scores at the break with the sides showing they would not come apart easily as the half-time scoreboard had the sides at 13 points apiece.





After the interval, it was more of the same as both sides struck early points respectively, with the first coming once again through McNaughton as his flawless set-pieces continued as the dusk set upon the Black Mountain.



Shea Shannon would once again level proceedings after muscling past the Loughiel back-line to point for the blue and white side, before Óisin McManus hit a brace of scores as St John's looked to take control of the early second half momentum.



McNaughton proved to be a true thorn in the side of St John's as his deadball expertise levelled the game for the umpteenth time on Wednesday evening.



Loughiel had the first goal chance of the second period when Jack McCloskey was once again denied after a phenomenal save off the stick from Nugent in the St John's net.



Moments later another fantastic save was made, this time from John Connolly in the opposition goal. Donall Carson's strike was flicked away but the goal-mouth scramble that followed left the Corrigan Park faithful confused as to how their side failed to hit the back of the net.

With eight minutes remaining in normal time, the Whiterock men rectified their lapse in front of goal moments prior. It was substitute Lorcan Heenan, who capitalised on a mistake at the back when the forward soloed past the Loughiel shot-stopper and drove an effort into the empty net.

Paddy Boyle and Shea Shannon equalled each other out as both struck a point apiece.



On the final minute of normal time St John's netted a fourth goal, as Donal Carson caught the slíotar mid-air to put the home-side in front by three scores with added time in what looked like the deciding moment of the game.



St John's substitute Michael Bradley pointed a double of scores between the posts extending his sides lead further, but Loughiel were not done yet. The travelling side mustered up the strength to fight back despite time not being on their side.

On the 62nd minute of play McNaughton proved pivotal once again. His free from 25-yards was driven low and hard towards the St John's goalmouth, and managed to deflect its way into the net right at the death. Daniel McCloskey pointed again with the final puck of the ball to snatch the victory from the Johnnies and levelled the scores once as the final whistle was blown.

Honours even in what was a truly fantastic advertisement for Antrim club hurling with three games left on the 2025 schedule.



For the Johnnies next they travel to Ballycastle in the hopes of continuing their quest for top-flight glory.

St John's: D Nugent, R Donnelly, C Morgan, J Bohill, D McGuinness, E McGurk 0-1, R McNulty, S Wilson, S Wilson 0-2 (0-2f), A Bradley 0-1, M Dudley, D McKeogh 0-1, D Carson 1-4, O McManus 1-3, R Galbraith 1-1

Subs: L Heenan 1-0, M Bradley 0-2, J Wilson, A Downey, D King, M Napier, C McKinney, L McCaillin

Loughiel Shamrocks: J Connolly, B McGarry, D McCloskey, R McCormick, E McGarry 0-1, C McCloskey, R McKee, R McCloskey 0-1, D Patterson, R McMullan 0-2, C McGarry 0-1, J McNaughton 2-8 (0-7f), D McCloskey 0-3 (0-1), P Boyle 0-2, J McCloskey 0-2 (0-1f)



Subs: E McGarry 0-1, C Blair, P Laverty, R Fitzgerald, C O Mullan, R McGarry.