MATCHDAY LIVE: St John's face Loughiel in top-of-the-table clash

TABLE topping St John’s face the travelling Loughiel Shamrocks as their hopes of a Division One hurling lies in the balance.

TEAM NEWS AVAILABLE 7:25pm

St John's: D Nugent, R Donnelly, C Morgan, J Bohill, D McGuinness, E McGurk 0-1, R McNulty, S Wilson, S Wilson 0-2 (0-2f), A Bradley 0-1, M Dudley, D McKeogh 0-1, D Carson 1-3, O McManus 1-3, R Galbraith 1-0



Subs: L Heenan 1-0, M Bradley 0-2

Loughiel Shamrocks: J Connolly, B McGarry, D McCloskey, R McCormick, E McGarry 0-1, C McCloskey, R McKee, R McCloskey 0-1, D Patterson, R McMullan 0-2, C McGarry 0-1, J McNaughton 2-8 (0-7f), D McCloskey 0-3 (0-1), P Boyle 0-2, J McCloskey 0-2 (0-1f)



SUBS: E McGarry 0-1

THROW-IN AT 7:30PM

And we are off,



LIVE REPORT



SECOND HALF LIVE: ST JOHNS 4-15 2-21 Loughiel Shamrocks



1' Christy McGarry with the opening score for the away side.



2' Free-in for Loughiel punted straight between the posts by McNaughton 0-2 - 0-0



5' Oisin McManus with a free for St John's to get them off the mark.



6' Loughiel strike back as McCloskey scores from inside the 13-yard line.



8' McManus strikes another clean free for the home side



10' Brilliant defending from Sean Wilson prevents an early goal chance for Loughiel.



11' GOAL ST JOHN'S - Ruairi Galbraith hammers his effort into the top left.

14' Two quick scores see the Johnnies take the lead

16' GOAL LOUGHIEL - James McNaughton strikes a phenomenal effort and catches the Johnnies keeper out of his net!



20' Declan McCloskey scores from 45-yards to put his side in front

22' All square at Corrigan, as Donal Carson strikes for St John's



25' GOAL ST JOHN'S - Óisin McManus with a thunderous effort into the right-far corner

26' Free struck over by Jack McCloskey to reduce the score to a point in favour of the home-side.

28' SAVE! - Daniel McCloskey's effort was fantastically saved by Domhnaill Nugent in the St John's goal.



32' Loughiel level the game just before the half, after James McNaughton struck a lovely free from close range.



33' Whistle blown on the first half of proceedings at Corrigan Park with the score all square and very much all to play for.



Halftime: ST JOHNS 2-7 1-10 Loughiel Shamrocks

31' Second-half whistle is blown and we are back at Corrigan Park

32' McNaughton once again from the dead-ball - St J 2-07 - 1-11 Shamrocks

35' Domhnaill Nugent launches a pass into the path of Shea Shannon who pucks his effort over the bar for the Johnnie's leveling the game once again at 14 points apiece



37' Óisin McManus strikes a brace of points over the bar to send his side into the lead.

40' St John's extend their lead to 3-points after a score from a 65, but an instant reply from James McNaughton as his deadball expertise were on show once again

43' Half-time sub Eoin McGarry reduces his sides deficit to a single score.

44' McNaughton once again from the deck levelling the game for the umpteenth time this evening, truly a fantastic game of hurling.

45' SAVE! - Once again the St John's goal-minder is called into action, this time a tremendous stop from Jack McCloskey



46' SAVE AGAIN!! - A tremendous stop this time at the other end after this time from John Connolly after Carson's effort was saved and the keeper doubled down to prevent Galbraith from a second goal after a goal mouth scramble



49' James McCloskey and McNaughton strike twice to put Loughiel ahead for the first time in the second half

52' GOAL ST JOHN'S - Substitute Lorcan Heenan capitalises on a mistake at the back and solo's past the Loughiel shot-stopper and strikes into the empty net

55' Loughiel reply with a strike between the posts by Ryan McMullan, followed by another by McNaughton to put the away side back in front by a single point.



58' Paddy Boyle and Shea Shannon equal each other out



59 GOAL ST JOHN'S - Donall Carson strikes it mid-air into the roof of the net - The Johnnies now Lead by THREE Points with just minutes to play.

61' Back-to-back scores from St John's Sub Michael Bradley who extends his sides lead once again!





62' GOAL! LOUGHIEL RIGHT AT THE DEATH that man again McNaughton from a 25-yard Free.

65' DRAMA - McCloskey levels it for the Shamrocks with the final puck of a ball!



FULL-TIME - DRAW in Corrigan, a truly fantastic game of hurling from two of the counties best! Match Report to follow on Belfast Media



Final Score: St John's 4-15 - 2-20 Loughiel Shamrocks





