Senior Championship round-up: St Gall's and Rossa with huge wins, whilst Johnnies and St Paul's suffer heavy defeats

LAST weekend saw the beginning of Antrim's Senior Football Championship in an action packed weekend which kicked-off on Friday evening.

Some key fixtures saw Championship perennials St John's travel to Dunloy in Group A. Rossa faced Aldergrove in the opening fixture in Group B, St Paul's travelled south of the city to face St Brigid's in Group D whilst the All-Belfast clash of Lámh Dhearg and St Gall's was the pick of the bunch in Group C.

Group A Round-Up

Dunloy 2-30 St John's 1-11



The Johnnies hopes of a Championship win in the North Antrim stronghold were sent crashing down after Dunloy made light work of the Corrigan Park side on Sunday afternoon.

A strong and key message was sent out to any doubters of Dunloy's footballing capabilities after their dominance of Antrim's most successful championship side.

Despite only a three score deficit at the break, a second half which saw the trio of Keelan Molloy, Tom McFerran and Karl Fitzpatrick on song for Dunloy, was too much for the Johnnies to cope with as they racked a tally of 1-21 in the game with Molloy's goal coming midway in the second-half to put the final nail in the coffin of St John's.



Erin's Own Cargin 1-17 Tír na nÓg 0-14

The reigning champions began their hunt for a fourth title in a row in Antrim's Senior competition with a home victory over Tír na nÓg on Saturday evening.

The Whitehill men were not for rolling over as they gave a great effort to try and stun the Championship favourites on their home patch.

The Randalstown men ran their hosts close as Sean Duffin and Oliver McAtamney both performed well in the scoring department but the Toome side gained their stride in the second period after leading by three at the break.

Next Fixtures:



Tír na nÓg v Dunloy - Tír na nÓg - 6:30pm - 16th August

St John's v Cargin - Corrigan Park - 2:00pm - 17th August

Group B Round-Up

Portglenone 5-22 Con Magee's 0-8

Friday evening's fixture saw last year's runners-up fly out of the traps with the destructive victory of Con Magee's in the opening game of Group B.

Far from the most surprising of results in this season's championship, but the ferocity of Portglenone's attack proved pivotal as they struck 37 points against the North Antrim men as they hope to go one further in this season's competition.

The victory opens up the group to what will most likely be a battle for first and second between them and Rossa in Group B.

NET-MINDER TO NET-BUSTER: Rossa's Mick Byrne was one of three goal scorer's for Rossa on Saturday

St James' Aldergrove 1-6 Rossa 3-14

Rossa opened up their championship campaign with a huge win on the road against Aldergrove on Saturday evening.

Three first half goals courtesy of Eoin Fleming, Gerard Walsh and goalkeeper Mick Byrne proved detrimental to an Aldergrove side who would fight until the end but with little success as Rossa would pull into a clear victory.

The Shaws Road side showed a real sense of Championship prowess as they controlled majority of proceedings to notch up a first and key victory in the first fixture of their campaign.

Next Fixtures:



Rossa v Potglenone - Pairc Rossa - 6:30pm - 16th August

Con Magees v St James' - Con Magees - 2:00pm - 17th August

Group C Round-Up

All Saints 1-14 Creggan 0-24



The repeat of last week's Divison One final saw All Saint's hopeful for revenge as they hosted the South Antrim side Creggan on Friday evening.

The old phrase 'Goals win games' was put to the test as Creggan opted for striking their efforts between the uprights rather than into the net which resulted in a convincing victory in the group opener with Ballymena.



Creggan put daylight between themselves and Ballymena after scores from Conor Johnston, Jamie McCann and Conor Small were enough to send the South Antrim men off to a winning start in this season's championship.

Ballymena look to their final two games as the newcomers are still hopeful of progression but must prevail in their final two games.

MAKE OR BREAK: Ballymena travel to St Gall's in two weeks' time

Lámh Dhearg 1-16 St Gall's 4-11

St Gall's ended a four year championship drought as they ran out worthy winners over Lámh Dhearg in the game of the weekend at Hannahstown on Sunday evening.

Goals courtesy of Niall Burns, Gerard O'Neill, Conn Doherty and Brendan Bradley sent the Milltown side on their way to the summit of the Group C table as they dispatched of their West Belfast neighbours despite a late attempt at a comeback after scores from Mark Finnegan knocked five points in the final few minutes for the Lámh's.

The return of county duo Niall Burns and Eoghan McCabe gave St Gall's that extra injection of quality that was missed in the previous meeting which the Lámh's clinched during the league campaign.

A much-needed win for St Gall's sets them up well to reach the knockout phase. For Lámh Dhearg the final two will be do or die as they hope to qualify for the quarter-final stages.

Next Fixtures:

St Gall's v All Saint's Ballymena - Milltown - 6:30pm - 16th August

Creggan v Lámh Dhearg - Creggan - 4:00pm - 17th August

Group D Round-Up

St Mary's Aghagallon 2-13 Ahoghill 1-17

Recently relegated Ahoghill made the trek to the village of Aghagallon on Saturday evening as they faced off in the opening game of Group D.

Ahoghill opened their Championship campaign with a single-point victory over their opponents after the home side were reduced to 14-men when McCann received a second yellow.

Colla McDonnell's goal and a flurry of scores from James O'Connell sent the travelling side into the break with a four-point lead.

Despite a strong second-half, the home side were kept at bay as Ahoghill ran out with the win as they clinched a single-point victory over their group rivals.

UPSET: Ahoghill managed a shock win over Aghagallon

St Brigid’s 5-21 Naomh Pól 1-10

St Brigid's welcomed St Paul's to South Belfast on Sunday afternoon for their championship opener at Musgrave Park.



The Biddies entered the Championship hopeful they can finally get their hands on the illustrious Senior title and on the other side St Paul's entered their first Senior campaign in over a decade hopeful they can cause an upset after a strong end to their league campaign.

The home side proved too strong for the men from the Shaws Road as they ran out heavy victors with goals from Patrick Finnegan, Ryan Tweedy in the first half and a heap of scores from JJ Higgins and Paul Bradley sent St Brigid's into an 11-point lead at the break.

St Paul's struggled to gain any momentum on their opponents and Finnegan and Tweedy struck their side's fourth and fifth goals of the afternoon to put daylight between their opponents sending the Biddies on course to top Group D.

Next Fixtures:

Ahoghill v St Brigid's - Ahoghill - 7:00pm - 15th August

St Paul's v Aghagallon - St Paul's - 7:00pm - 15th August