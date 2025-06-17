Gaelic Games: Rossa suffer second-half collapse in defeat to Dunloy

Antrim Hurling Division 1A

Rossa 1-20 Dunloy 1-2

Pairc Rossa

ROSSA missed the chance to go joint-top on Sunday afternoon after throwing away an 11-point lead at the break as Dunloy returned to winning ways in Antrim’s top hurling division.

Rossa knew that a victory would take them level on points with the Johnnies with the pair set to meet at the end of the month. Dunloy, on the other hand, were hoping to close in on the top two with a fixture in hand on the table-toppers St John’s.

Thomas Morgan opened the scoring for Rossa with a strike from close range before Deaglan Murphy struck between the posts for the home side.

The visitors did manage to level proceedings thanks to strikes from Eoin O’Neill and Keelan Molloy. Cuchullans temporarily took the lead after Nicky McKeague and Luke McFerran managed to point for the travellers.

Rossa were glad to welcome back Dominic McEnhill from county duty as he knocked over a score early on. Half-forward Eoghan McMenamin also struck between the uprights for the blue and yellow men.

The opening of the game played out an even affair with Rossa just edging the game with a single point mid-way through the first period.

Dunloy looked to have the first early goal chance when Tom McFerran managed to evade the opposition defenders and rattle the sliotar off the post.

The Shaws Road men managed to put their foot on the gas after hitting a flurry of scores to give their side a healthy lead just before the break.

County star McEnhill managed to re-establish his point scoring touch as he managed to thump three between the posts for Rossa. Corey Walsh and Murphy followed suit with a point apiece, the latter striking with a deadball effort from distance.

Cuchullains managed only a single score in the meantime thanks to a point from McKeague but looked lost as Rossa just seemed to be flawless in the scoring department.

It was just before the half-time whistle when Rossa snatched a goal. Daire Murphy sent a fantastic low drilled pass into the path of Morgan who struck his effort first time thumping it beyond the Dunloy shot-stopper and extending the home side’s lead once again rectifying the chance missed moments prior from James Connolly.

Deaglan Murphy hit a free just on the half as he looked to have sent his side well clear of their opposition going into the break. The score line read 1-13 to 0-5 in favour of the city club.

Despite the strong first half, Rossa collapsed as they saw their lead disappear before their eyes. Dunloy hit the ground running upon the restart as they managed three points in the opening minutes courtesy of Tom McFerran, Deaglan Smith and Nicky McKeague.





It was not long after the momentum truly swung in favour of the away side as Dunloy stroke the net.

The Rossa backline attempted to play out from the back but were forced to turn the ball over at the mercy of Eoin O’Neill, his subsequent pass into the path of substitute Oisin McCallin, who made no mistake from close range and buried his chance to close the gap to three scores.

Rossa did muster a point from play thanks to McEnhill once again, but Tom McFerran’s instant reply from distance kept the West Belfast club on the backfoot.

Cuchullains found themselves within a single point of their opposition after Deaglan Smith, Nicky McKeague and the young McCallin pointed three in succession as the home side could only look at the scoreboard in shock at the second-half turnaround with just nine minutes left on the clock.

Donal Armstrong’s fantastic save prevented the country men from taking the lead after Eoin O’Neill’s effort was tipped away from the net keeping the scores level.

The half-forward, Eoghan McMenamin, saw his second score of the day for Rossa and regain the lead, although it was short lived after O’Neill and McKeague were on hand to puck their efforts over which saw white flags raised back-to-back.

Rossa did once again take advantage after Tiarnan Murphy struck an effort over the black spot, but Dunloy kept on as Luke McFerrin looked dead set to bury another goal for his side but was denied after a strong defensive display from the Rossa backline.

Sean Elliot would enter proceedings late in the game and stick his free over with ease before McKeague added another to his tally for the day.

The Murphy brothers, Tiarnan and Deaglan restored their side's lead with just minutes remaining.

Dunloy would finish with a flurry to sink their opponents, Elliot hit a treble of scores in as many minutes and Rossa relying on Murphy to strike from a free with their only response to the second-half onslaught that came from Cuchullains.

McKeague and Elliot sealed the game for the away side with a point apiece and a late stop from Armstrong prevented salt being rubbed in Rossa wounds.

A truly phenomenal comeback from Dunloy sends them into contention for the Division One title as they draw level on points with Sunday’s opponents with only a victory separating the top three sides.

Rossa must dust themselves off as they face St John’s on Wednesday June 25th before Dunloy face the Johnnies the following Sunday. That week alone could prove decisive in the race for the title in Division One.

ROSSA: D Armstrong; O McVicker, G Walsh, N Crossan, S Shannon, C McGuinness, A O’Brien, C Walsh 0-1, D Murphy 0-7(0-6F), D McEnhill 0-5, D McCartney, D Murphy; T Morgan 1-3, J Connolly, E McMenamin 0-2

Subs: T Murphy for J Connolly (42); L McEnhill for C Walsh (50); C Shortt for O McVicker (inj)

DUNLOY: E Richmond, O Quinn, R McGarry, C Kinsella, E Smyth, E McFerran, K Molloy 0-1, O McCamphill, N McKeague 0-8(3Fs, 1 ‘65), D Smith 0-3, T McFerran 0-2 A McGarry, L McFerran 0-1, E O’Neill 0-2

Subs: N Elliott, O McCallin 1-2, S Elliott, P Duffin