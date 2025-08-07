CELTIC STORIES: Celtic board must flash the cash after unconvincing flag day win

CELTIC got their 2025/26 campaign off to a winning start with a hard fought 1–0 victory over a resolute St Mirren side at Celtic Park. Despite dominating large spells of the match, the Scottish champions were made to wait until the dying minutes before finally breaking the deadlock.

The Hoops were left frustrated for much of the afternoon, having struck the woodwork on four separate occasions. Callum McGregor thought he had opened the scoring midway through the second half with a thunderous strike, but after a VAR check, the goal was disallowed for a handball, a decision that drew groans from the home support.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ men remained composed and kept pushing forward. Their persistence paid off in the 87th minute when Luke McCowan found space inside the box and calmly slotted a goal past the St Mirren goalkeeper to spark joyous scenes among the Celtic faithful. It was a moment of relief and reward for perservering in the face of frustration.

It may not have been the most fluent performance from Celtic, but securing three points on the opening day will please Rodgers as he looks to build momentum early in the season. With tougher tests to come, getting off the mark with a win was vital, especially seeing Rangers dropped points to Motherwell.

There was a moment of concern in the second half when Kieran Tierney was substituted after 65 minutes. Given the left back’s injury record, the change understandably caused anxiety among supporters both in the stadium and watching around the world.

However, Rodgers was quick to reassure fans post-match, confirming that the decision was purely precautionary and aimed at keeping Tierney fresh for the fixtures ahead.

Nevertheless, the incident once again highlights the lack of depth in the left back position. Although both Inamura and Liam Scales have been floated as options, there is a strong argument that neither are natural full backs and that a specialised left back should be brought in before the transfer window closes. With a long season ahead across multiple competitions, proper squad balance will be key.

Off the pitch, Celtic confirmed the loan signing of highly rated defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, in a move that has generated excitement among some supporters, but provoked accusations of a lack of ambition and spending among others. The 19-year old joins from Manchester City as one of the most promising young defenders in the English game. Simpson-Pusey offers Brendan Rodgers valuable versatility and added depth in a position where Celtic lacked consistent options last season.

With a long and demanding campaign ahead including domestic fixtures and a return to the Champions League qualifying rounds, the defender is expected to play a key role in the squad rotation. But the lingering worry won’t go away: Is the cash-rich club matching Rodgers’ hopes and ambitions with the spending and vision that he requires? Loan signings can be useful, as Celtic have proved in the past. But there’s no statement of intent like a hard cash statement.

In European matters, Celtic have been drawn against the winner of Kairat Almaty and Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League qualifying rounds. Kairat are narrow favourites after a last-gasp 1-0 first leg home win, but Bratislava will fancy their chances at home. Regardless of who the Hoops are drawn against, the tie will represent an early test of Celtic’s European credentials as they pursue a place in the lucrative league phase of the competition.

Supporters will take encouragement from Celtic’s dominant 5–1 win over Slovan Bratislava during last season’s campaign, a result that showcased the attacking intent and tactical discipline Brendan Rodgers is trying to embed in the squad. Although much has changed since that match, the memory of that performance will give the Hoops a psychological edge since Kairat and Bratislava are clearly extremely evenly-matched teams.

Dates for the tie have now been confirmed, with the first leg set to be played at Celtic Park on Wednesday 20 August at 8pm. The return leg will take place the following Tuesday, 26 August. With qualification crucial to the club’s European ambitions, all eyes will be on how Rodgers prepares his squad for the challenge ahead.