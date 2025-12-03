IRISH language rappers Kneecap have joined more than 50 organisations and hundreds of individuals to launch an alliance "against the far-right".

The Together Alliance calls for "unity not racism" amid a rise in "far-right protests" across the UK, to "bring a message of hope over fear".

The alliance has organised a major demonstration taking place in London on March 28, 2026.

Well-known faces involved include Frankie Boyle, Paul Laverty, Charlotte Church, Steve Coogan, Peter Oborne, Michael Rosen and Paul Weller.

In its founding statement, the Together Alliance said: "The voices of division in our country are growing louder. Those who preach division are becoming more confident.

"For the first time we face a far-right party topping the polls, and far-right protests on our streets mobilising the biggest numbers they ever have.

"Their false promises seize on the very real economic problems people face, in order to scapegoat migrants, Muslims, and refugees.

"But we can change things together. The voices of unity can grow stronger. We can show that strength lies in solidarity. That the change we need comes from us working together for hope not despair, for unity not racism.

"Together we can reject narratives of division and racism. Together we can build solidarity across communities. Together we can unite against the far right.

"Our alliance of over 50+ organisations and hundreds of individuals is coming together to say enough is enough.

"We are mobilising and organising across the country to bring a message of hope over fear, prior to holding a major demonstration in London on March 28, 2026.

"Join us and help us build an alliance for hope and unity."