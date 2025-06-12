Pressure grows on embattled Communities Minister as First Minister calls for him to go

CHAOS: Three days of racist riots in Ballymena have seen migrant families flee and widespread damage caused to property Photo: Pacemaker

FIRST Minister Michelle O'Neill says embattled Communities Minister Gordon Lyons should "seriously consider his position" in the wake of his controversial social media post about fleeing migrants being housed in Larne Leisure Centre.

Minister Lyons has faced a storm of criticism after stating on Facebook that families who had fled racist violence in Ballymena had been placed in temporary accommodation in the east Antrim leisure facility. Hours later, the leisure centre suffered extensive damage after it was attacked with petrol bombs and bricks by a racist mob.

A wide range of political opinion has come together to direct scathing criticism at Minister Lyons, including calls for him to resign. But the intervention of the First Minister has dramatically escalated the political controversy.

"Over recent days we have witnessed racist attacks by sectarian and violent elements of loyalism targeting people in their homes," said First Minister O'Neill.



"Racist violence and intimidation is unacceptable, wrong and it must stop immediately.



"We need to de-escalate this situation. The police and public services have a job to do to uphold the rule of law and to protect people and we must support them in this.



"There is an onus on all public representatives to show responsible and mature leadership.



"Executive ministers, in particular, must show leadership and lead by example.



"Regrettably, I believe Gordon Lyons, the Minister for Communities, with particular responsibility for housing, has failed in this.



"I now believe he should seriously consider his position as Communities Minister."

Meanwhile, West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has hit out after the racist violence seen in Ballymena, Larne and other areas of the North in the past three days.

Mr Carroll branded the attacks as "indefensible attempted pogroms".

"However, these attacks haven’t occurred out of thin air," he added. "In a context of community frustration at deprivation, waiting lists and crumbling public services, far right agitators are spreading racist lies on social media to blame migrants."

Mr Carroll continued: "Loyalist paramilitaries and far right agitators took the next logical step, attacking ordinary people and making them fear for their lives."