Maskey welcomes new research on Irish unity

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has welcomed new research that shows that there are no economic barriers to Irish unity.

Commenting on research produced by a joint research programme between Ulster University and Dublin City University, Mr Maskey said progress on the island has been held back for too long by “fear mongering” about the so-called subvention, “a British accounting practice that never represented the economic cost of Irish unity”.



“I welcome the clear recognition in this research that the cost of unity has been exaggerated because the subvention has been misunderstood and misinterpreted,” the Sinn Féin man said.

“This comprehensive research has delivered a fatal blow to economic arguments against a united Ireland.

“The research published today rightly states that ‘the costs associated with unity have tended to be exaggerated and the benefits of an all-Ireland economy largely ignored’.

“Irish unity is an economic opportunity that we need to grasp. That means doing the preparation work now. An economic opportunity for the island and for West Belfast.

“Government needs to get into gear and get into step with the momentum behind Irish unity. We need to see vision and leadership on this defining issue.

“This research leaves no doubt that Irish unity can deliver economic benefits to people across this island. We need to build on this with confidence and ambition.We need to have these discussions in all spheres of community. The time is now.

“Irish unity is the future, and we need to begin preparing for that future now.”