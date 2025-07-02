Belfast to host annual National Hunger Strike Commemoration in August

LE CHÉILE: Sinn Féin MLAs Gerry Kelly and Pat Sheehan, Cllr Séanna Walsh and Síle Darragh at the Bobby Sands mural on the Falls Road this morning

BELFAST is set to host the annual National Hunger Strike Commemoration in August.

Sinn Féin MLA and former hunger-striker Pat Sheehan said that republicans from across the island will gather in the city on Sunday 24 August to pay tribute to those who died on hunger-strike during the conflict including the ten republicans who died in the H-Blocks in 1981.

Speaking this morning, Mr Sheehan said: “The bravery and heroism of the hunger strikers set in motion a series of events that made political and social change unstoppable.

“This year in Belfast republicans will come together to honour that legacy and rededicate ourselves to the cause of a new, united Ireland.

“We are closer than ever to ending partition and realising the vision of Tone, Connolly and Sands – a Republic where the rights and identities of all are respected and cherished.”

He added: “Let’s continue moving forward together. It’s time now to complete that long journey.”

Mr Sheehan concluded by encouraging activists from all corners of Ireland to attend the commemoration.