BELFAST is set to host the annual National Hunger Strike Commemoration in August.
Sinn Féin MLA and former hunger-striker Pat Sheehan said that republicans from across the island will gather in the city on Sunday 24 August to pay tribute to those who died on hunger-strike during the conflict including the ten republicans who died in the H-Blocks in 1981.
Speaking this morning, Mr Sheehan said: “The bravery and heroism of the hunger strikers set in motion a series of events that made political and social change unstoppable.
“This year in Belfast republicans will come together to honour that legacy and rededicate ourselves to the cause of a new, united Ireland.
“We are closer than ever to ending partition and realising the vision of Tone, Connolly and Sands – a Republic where the rights and identities of all are respected and cherished.”
He added: “Let’s continue moving forward together. It’s time now to complete that long journey.”
Mr Sheehan concluded by encouraging activists from all corners of Ireland to attend the commemoration.