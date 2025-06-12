End single-supplier contracts for school uniforms: Sheehan

SINN Féin's Education spokesperson Pat Sheehan has called for the end of singer-supplier contracts to reduce the cost of school uniforms.

The West Belfast MLA was speaking after a meeting of the Education Committee where he brought forward a number of proposals aimed at cutting the cost of school uniforms.

"Families across the north have waited far too long for action on the spiralling cost of school uniforms," he said. "Every summer, we hear the same heart-breaking stories: parents going without, putting themselves into debt, or facing impossible choices just to send their children to school in the right clothes.

"A recent Irish League of Credit Unions report found that parents in the north are spending on average over £300 per child on back-to-school costs, with uniforms being one of the single biggest burdens. This isn’t sustainable, and we cannot allow it to continue.

"Having initially tabled our own legislation to bring down the cost of school uniforms, we welcome the fact that this has triggered the Education Minister into action and that legislation is being developed on this.

"While legislation is needed the Minister’s plan does not go far enough. That’s why Sinn Féin is working hard with others to strengthen this legislation. We’ve developed proposals designed to deliver what families actually need, affordability, flexibility, and inclusion for every child.

"That means cutting uniform prices, stopping exclusive supplier deals, requiring schools to offer high street options, limiting branded items and strengthening the guidance schools will receive on this matter. "