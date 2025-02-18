Basketball: Quinn still believes Star can make playoffs despite Eanna defeat

With four games of the regular season remaining, Conor Quinn inists Belfast Star's destiny is in their own hands

Conor Quinn insists that Belfast Star have hunger and class to make sure they are in the All Ireland Superleague play-offs next month.

With just four games remaining of the regular season, Star sit in seventh place in the Superleague, despite last Saturday’s nail-biting 81-76 loss away to Eanna, who are sixth.

Star captain Quinn, who is on international duty this weekend as the league takes a break, admitted the defeat to Eanna was hard to take given they were ahead going into the final quarter but was nevertheless happy with the desire his men showed.

Star now look ahead to a doubleheader on March 1 and 2, at home to Killorglin and then away to Maree as the race hots up to secure one of the coveted eight places in the Superleague.

“We have four games remaining and three of those are at home," said Quinn.

"It’s do or die but our destiny is in our own hands and that this stage you can’t ask for more than that.

"We have been awful on the road this season; it’s been our home record that has kept us in the fight. Although we lost to Eanna, the goal remains the same and that’s the playoffs.

“What really pleased me was the energy and the fight I could see in the players before the game.

"Guys were really locked in and ready to compete and we showed that in how we defended – the guys were scrapping for everything. This is the attitude we need for the last four games and if we have that then I’m sure we’ll get the wins we need.

“And if we can get into the playoffs, then we just let our hands go and we have already shown that we can match up against the best teams in the Superleague.

"There was very little between us and Eanna and we just didn’t execute when we needed to near the end so that made it very disappointing. But everybody gave it their best shot and you can’t ask for anything more.”

Quinn’s friend and teammate Max Cooper is also feeling confident that Star can rise to the challenge of remaining in the playoff picture.

Cooper gave another top performance in the defeat to Eanna, finishing with 17 points and five rebounds. American Dre Jackson top-scored on 21, while Max Richardson had 13 points and six rebounds.

“We have three games at home and one on the road and it’s in our hands because thankfully Sligo and Neptune both lost," Cooper said.

"So we’re still in seventh place and although we lost and it hurt we did show a grit and a fight from everyone on the bench and that’s what we’re going to need to make the play-offs.

“I thought Max Richardson showed us all what is required. He’s the definition of a team player and he had one of his best performances of the season.

"We all need to show that intensity for every minute in these remaining games and make sure we don’t have any lapses in judgment. I know I had one of those late on when I made a bad pass that got turned over and Eanna got a three. It’s all about small margins.”

Star shocked Eanna in the first quarter when, with three minutes remaining, they had opened up a 14-point lead and going into the second quarter were 24-14 ahead.

Star’s offence went a little cold at the start of the second quarter as Eanna chipped away at their lead and a three from Tyland Crawford brought them to within a point. But Jackson, Richardson and Darweshi Hunter responded to once more open up a six-point lead.

In the dying seconds, Quinn hit a three to make it 41-34 in Star’s favour. Joshua Wilson, Stefan Desnica and Kristijan Andabaka all hit threes to help Eanna close the gap but Star still led 59-55 heading into the final quarter.

With four and half minutes remaining, Eanna took the lead for the first time through Jenkins. Cooper nudged Star into the lead but then Jenkins hit a three. Star’s offence then stuttered while Jenkins and Wilson made their baskets to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Ulster University moved clear in second place in Division On North Conference after they picked up a 91-72 road win over Joels Dublin Lions in Coláiste Bríde.

A big first-quarter show in which they opened up a 14-point advantage, set the stage for Ulster’s latest success in which Nathan Karren top-scored on 26 points, while Curtis Larousse also made a significant contribution with 17 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.