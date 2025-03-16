Basketball: Star's season comes to an end with defeat to Killester

Belfast Star’s season came to an end last Saturday night when they lost 88-85 at home to Killester in the Domino’s All Ireland Superleague in the Newforge Centre.

It was another heartbreaking defeat for Star who with a minute to go had a one-point lead but too many missed lay-ups and turnovers ultimately cost them a victory that would have guaranteed a place in the end-of-season play-offs.

Star coach Sean Ingle was left gutted by the defeat, which came on the back of a double-overtime loss at home to Sligo seven days earlier. But he believes that Star have the core to come back a lot stronger next year.

“The league has been so competitive this year that it has come down to a play here or there or a lapse in concentration and when the league is that competitive if you make too many of those mistakes they end up costing you,” said Ingle.

“There’s been a lot of changes that the lads have had to deal with but I think they came together and gave it a real go.

“Looking ahead to next season there is something we can build on, we have the talent. We have talented guards but maybe potentially we need a different line-up for next year.

“As a coach it has been a learning experience for me, getting used to speed of the game and coming in during the season it was an adjustment. But I do feel that I’ve grown as a coach. I’ve really enjoyed coaching the guys, they’re a great bunch but unfortunately, we didn’t get it done.

“Fair play to Killester, they did a fantastic job, they’re very deep but the last two games we’ve had it in our hands and it’s been more about us losing it.

“We should have beaten Sligo the previous week and we should have won this. We left about eight to 10 points out there, we didn’t capitalise enough. The first quarter they had seven turnovers and we missed too many opportunities.

“We showed a lot of heart but we didn’t have the execution that we know we are capable of. I don’t know why that was the case – potentially it was a lack of concentration at times. It was so out of character for guys who have been so good for us this season.”

Star got off to the perfect with eight points without a response from Killester but two threes from Andrew McGeever helped the Dublin side take a foothold. A three from Darweshi Hunter and a basket from Conor Quinn gave Star a 22-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Star maintained their five-point advantage going into half-time and a couple of threes from Conor and Aidan Quinn at the start of the third quarter gave the Belfast men a 55-48 lead.

The advantage was stretched to 60-50 when Hunter hit a three. But, in the blink of an eye the lead was cut to five, with Killester captain Paul Dick hitting a three. Jackson responded in kind for Star who led 65-61 going into the final 10 minutes.

A brace of threes from Aidan Quinn kept Star in front before the game’s top scorer Kason Harrell (27) hit a three to tie the game at 76-76 with five minutes remaining.

A minute later Farouq Raheem then gave Killester the lead with two free throws. Another two and a basket from Harrell pushed the visitors into an 84-78 lead with just over two minutes on the clock.

An inspirational steal from Conor Quinn allowed Jackson to score and convert the free throw having been fouled. Hunter then stole the ball and paved the way for a Cooper dunk that ignited the packed crowd.

With 60 seconds remaining, Hunter then put Star in front but Hareem and Harrell once more gave Killester the advantage. Cooper and Jackson both missed three-point chances and Hunter turned the ball over to leave Star’s play-offs hopes in ruins.

As well as being the end of Star’s season, it also proved to be Max Cooper’s final game as a professional and he couldn’t hold back the tears as he sat on the bench having top-scored on 18 points. Hunter had 17, while Jackson and Conor Quinn both finished on 14.