Basketball: Star grab crucial win over Templeogue

Conor Ryan believes Belfast Star are getting into shape for some a crucial run of form as they seek to move up the All Ireland Super League.

Star sit in ninth place after a mixed start to the campaign but they finished off their doubleheader last weekend with an important 86-65 victory over Templeogue in De La Salle College. That came less than 24 hours after their agonising 103-100 overtime loss to Eanna in the Newforge Centre.

With no game this weekend due to the international break, Ryan is hoping Star can use the extended period to gel more with new American Darweshi Hunter, who had 20 points against Eanna and 14 in the win over Templeogue.

Star took control of the battle with the Dubliners late in the third quarter on the back of a tight opening half which they edged 37-35 and Ryan produced some fine defensive work, while Max Cooper (16pts and seven rebounds), Max Richardson (15pts), Conor Quinn (15pts) and Maurice Jones (16pts) brought the firepower to see Star open up a decisive 15-point lead.

Templeogue fought back at the start of the fourth quarter and within two minutes the gap had been reduced to nine points. After the time-out, Cooper returned to the court and had an immediate impact, extending Star’s lead and Jones came up with a three-pointer to once more put the Belfast men in total control.

Three-pointers from American Hunter and Aidan Quinn made sure that Star enjoyed their biggest victory of the season, while also pushing Templeogue to the bottom of the table.

Belfast man Ryan said: “I feel that everything flows from our good defensive work. We improved that and the guys were able to deliver in offence. It’s about doing the simple stuff well. When you rebound well, secure the ball, play good defence then you feel more comfortable and things go well.

“It was a game of runs, Templeogue never quit. The key was not to give them second opportunities and easy lay-ups so we went to a zone defence and it paid off. In the third quarter we stepped up and that was really good because there have been games when we have not performed in the third quarter and it has hurt us.

“I think we showed a lot of character to win this game. It’s tough after losing an overtime game the night before, you do feel a bit tired but we brought the right energy and got the win.

"We now have time to work a lot more with our new American Darweshi. He hadn’t played a game since March and he came in and had two games. He now has time to get to know our plays and to settle in. I really hope we can get some really good momentum now.”

Star were left felt gutted on Saturday night when losing in overtime to Eanna who had knocked them out of the National Cup two weeks ago – having fought back to tie the game at the end of regular time.

Down by 11 going into the final quarter, American Hunter came up with a three-pointer to ignite the fightback. Conor Quinn also delivered a three to help close the gap and with 50 seconds remaining he came up with the basket to leave the teams tied on 91 and sending the game into overtime.

Quinn, who had 22 points and four rebounds, and twin brother will now link up with the Ireland team for this week’s internationals against Azerbaijan and Kosovo.