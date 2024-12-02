Basketball: Star edge Maree in nailbiter

New Belfast Star coach Sean Ingle hailed the defensive performance of his side after their nailbiting 88-85 victory over Maree at the Newforge Centre in the All-Ireland Superleague.

American Darweshi Hunter top-scored on 28 points and countryman Maurice Jones had 23 points, while Max Cooper was arguably the man of the match with 18 points and 11 rebounds in a game that right down to the final buzzer and saw Star’s Max Richardson foul out in the fourth quarter.

With five seconds remaining, Hunter held his nerve to slot home two free throws and then just before the buzzer, Joshua McGettigan saw his three-point attempt bounce back off the rim, which sealed back-to-back victories in the Superleague for Star.

“It was a very tough game and Maree did a very good job but I felt that defensively, we were massive," said Ingle.

"When I knew I was getting the job, I went out and had a look at a few of the other games and I felt defensively where we could improve the most so that was the main focus at practice. The guys stepped up to the plate and we got some great stops.

“Max fouled out but then it was a case of next man up and Oisin (Kerlin) came off the bench and did a great job and everyone stepped up, I thought.

“The biggest challenge for me is the fact this is my first year in Superleague. The game is that bit quicker. It’s also about getting to know the guys and knowing rotations and what everybody can give us. Scouting the league is going to be important too.”

How the Super League tables are shaping up after this weekend's action! 🔢#BISL | #BITV pic.twitter.com/Og71IUGE8U — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) December 2, 2024

Star, who don’t have a game this weekend, knew they were in for a tough game from the opening buzzer with little between the sides.

With five minutes remaining of the first quarter, Hunter did a sweet three to tie the game at 13-all.

The impressive American Jarrett Haines pushed Maree four points clear, but then Hunter delivered another three. But Haines had the decisive basket to make sure Maree led 23-20 going into the second quarter.

The standard of basketball remained very high but with just under three minutes remaining, Maree threatened to pull away when McGettigan hit a three-pointer to put his side 39-33 in front. Just as they improved their lead to seven, Hunter came up with another three and a Jones basket made sure only trailed 40-39 at the break.

American Jones excelled in the third quarter, scoring a hat-trick of three-pointers, while Aidan Quinn had a brilliant steal late on, which he converted and the Belfast men were 65-60 up ahead of the fourth quarter.

Aidan’s brother and Star captain started the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to open up a six-point leader but McGettigan and Eoin Rockall made sure Maree closed the gap once more and it was a nerve-jangling last few minutes for the home supporters.

Star led by a point with 20 seconds remaining when Aidan Quinn came up with a stunning three-pointer from the corner to give his side an 86-82 lead.

McGettigan, who impressed throughout the game, replied with a three-pointer and then with only five seconds on the clock American Hunter showed his steel to slot home two free throws.

Hunter commented: “I thought we did very well. I would say it was a good overall performance but we have to guard better and rebound better.

“Even when we went down I didn’t feel worried, I felt we were playing good basketball. Getting the win is a big boost. Before I came I heard they lost a lot of tight ones and so to win like this was important. We stayed consistent down the stretch, made the right plays and pulled out the win.”