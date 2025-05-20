Basketball: Breda Dick inducted into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame

Enda Byrt and Breda Dick inducted into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame at the 2025 Basketball Ireland Annual Awards, held a the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire.

Former Ireland head coach Enda Byrt and former Ireland women’s captain Breda Dick have been formally inducted into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame at the 2025 Basketball Ireland Annual Awards, which took place at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire on Saturday.

Breda Dick captained Ireland to the 1982 Four Nations Championship during her glittering 14-year playing career.

She won the inaugural women’s National League title in 1978/79 with home club Killester and also won multiple league titles and a National Cup with Naomh Mhuire, before moving to Sporting Belfast.

Dick has since excelled as a coach and administrator for her club Phoenix Rockets in Belfast.

Speaking at the Annual Awards, Breda Dick said: “It’s an honour to be inducted to the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame.

"I am delighted to have my Killester family and my Phoenix basketball family from Belfast here to celebrate with me. It is a real privilege to be in the Hall of Fame, alongside the likes of Tony Burke and Kelvin Troy.”

Clare native Byrt won the 1994 FIBA Promotions Cup as Ireland head coach and coached extensively domestically, including leading Ennistymon’s Clare Admirals in the National League.

Byrt also made significant contributions in administration, notably rolling out extensive coaching and table official courses.

Speaking on his induction to the Hall of Fame, Byrt said: “What it really means to me is to be able to gather the people that brought me to the Hall of Fame, you don’t get here on your own.

"It’s the coming together of the people that have worked together for years and if I’m in the Hall of Fame, I’ll accept it on their behalf.”