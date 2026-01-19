AN iconic family-run West Belfast shop has closed after 87 years of trading.

McPeakes on the Falls Road first opened in 1939 by Seamus McPeake, specialising in hardware in DIY before adding fancy dress, party wares and flowers to its offerings down through the years.

After over 20 years at the helm, Daniella Campbell (née McPeake) says the time has come to retire.

In a post on their Facebook page, Daniella said: "After almost 87 years, the time has come for us to close our doors

"With no younger generation following in our footsteps, we have decided that it is time for us to retire.

"On behalf of my grandfather, my father, and myself, I want to thank all our loyal customers. Whether you visited once or a thousand times, your support carried us through three generations of trading, and for that we will be forever grateful.

"It has been our honour to be a small part of the heartbeat of the Falls Road— a place that will always hold a special place in our hearts.

"To our fellow shopkeepers, thank you for every shared conversation and moment of fellowship. We have been proud to work alongside you and wish you every success in the years ahead.

"We would also like to wish the new custodians of 111 Falls Road every success. We believe their work will be a tremendous benefit not only to our community, but to families across the country. Knowing this has brought us great comfort as we pass on a building filled with so many memories, friendships, and moments that shaped our family.

"Finally, to our wonderful staff—thank you. Your hard work, loyalty, and friendship helped make our business what it was, and we are truly grateful for everything you have done."