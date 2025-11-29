DETOX is a popular word in the health and wellness world. It refers to the idea that from time to time we need to clear toxic waste from our bodies to stay healthy.

Health and wellness gurus say it helps with weight loss, improves digestion, boosts energy levels, improves hair, nails and skin health and boosts our immune systems. Strategies usually come in a range of pills, lotions and drinks.

The diets can last from one day to around a month and usually include fasting for short periods, consuming only fruit and veg and cutting out wheat and dairy foods. But the thing is, you don’t need to cut out wheat and dairy unless medically advised to (IBS, lactose intolerance, coeliac, allergies etc). These foods provide important nutrients like B-vitamins, calcium, iodine and vitamin B12, so be careful before dropping them.

Detox diets are mostly part of a marketing myth exploiting human thoughts and feelings and real science is out the window. It’s rather like saying you can measure your blood cholesterol levels based on your own general feeling rather than using specific blood test measures. This is wrong and misleading and is subjective rather than objective.

Your body is a robust system that has its own built-in ability to detoxify waste and remove toxins particularly via our skin, gut, liver and kidneys. The only way your body wouldn’t be able to do this is if you have a serious medical condition. A balanced diet and regular physical activity are really the only ways to properly maintain and maximise your health.

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@ gmail.com