PROPERY PULSE: 'Amazing' Finaghy apartment within walking distance of parks, shop, public transport

A stunning ground floor apartment up for grabs in Finaghy is being promoted as an unrivalled opportunity for a first-time buyer.

Ely Manor is off Finaghy Road South and just a short walk from many surrounding amenities including Balmoral and Finaghy railroad halts, the Finaghy crossroads shops and Lady Dixon park.



“House prices have definitely risen in this area as they have in other parts of Belfast as well," says owner Aaron Strain who is entering the housing market as a seller for the first time.

“I initially put the apartment up for sale a few years ago but I feared the housing market might take a dip post-Brexit. However, looking back I realise it never sold because I’d put it up at the wrong time. Pre-Brexit there was a lot more nervousness in the market. I'm happy to say there is much more interest this time around.

Aaron says his "amazing" apartment offers generous accommodation throughout with its own front entrance door, two double bedrooms, modern bathroom, open-plan living, dining and modern kitchen area with a wide range of integrated appliances.



The property benefits from ample parking and well-tended communal flower beds. Apartments within this development always prove to be extremely popular, says Aaron who has already bought a new home nearby.



“The new house I’ve bought is 50 per cent dearer than it was for the guy I bought it off, who moved in in 2015. Houses sell very quickly in this area. In terms of being a home-owner, I feel like it’s a thriving area!”

Selling during lockdown and under the cloud of the pandemic has meant the implantation of restrictions around viewing but Aaron says the process has gone well. "It’s very much what I assumed a typical selling experience would have been like before covid-19.”