PROGRESS in securing long-awaited resurfacing works in the Lake Glen area following years of campaigning has been welcomed.

Residents have been calling for improvements for some time, citing poor conditions and safety concerns.

Two years ago after persistent lobbying, Lake Glen was added to the Department for Infrastructure’s priority resurfacing programme. Following a recent site meeting, officials confirmed they are now examining options to bring the scheme forward in the next financial year.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Ronan McLaughlin said he was encouraged by the news.

“As many residents will know, we have been campaigning for a long time to get much-needed road upgrades carried out at Lake Glen,” he said. “Two years ago we had some success when Lake Glen was added to the priority resurfacing programme. Since then, myself and Aisling Reilly have kept the pressure on the Department to make sure this work is delivered.

“This is not yet a final confirmation that the funding has been secured but it is a big step forward.

"We will continue to do everything we can to make sure the scheme is delivered as soon as possible.”

Aisling Reilly MLA praised the efforts of residents who have continued to raise the issue and said the resurfacing would make a “huge difference” once completed.

“We’ve been working on this for years, it’s great to finally see progress being made. The people of Lake Glen deserve safe, good quality roads and footpaths,” she said.

"We will continue to work with the Department to ensure the works are fully funded and scheduled without delay.

“I want to thank residents for their patience and support as we keep pushing to get this across the line. This is another example of Sinn Féin delivering for our communities in West Belfast.”