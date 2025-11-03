THE Probation Board Community Service teams have begun work on an alleyway cleansing programme for the first time in Poleglass.

The programme has been organised in partnership with local councillor Caoimhín McCann and Danny Baker MLA along with support from the wider services within the community.

"This piece of work from the Probation Board community service will make a massive difference to residents in Poleglass," explained Councillor McCann.

"We have been working with local residents over recent months on a range of issues in alleyways and now having probation board supporting this work has massively enhanced the impact we can make.

BEFORE: The alleyway was overgrown and strewn with rubbish

"The Probation Board team have done a fantastic job transforming the alleyways, their willingness to support our community and the wider support from within Poleglass, particularly Sally Gardens and officers from the Housing Executive made this possible.

"I look forward to the Probation Board's continued work in our area."

Probation Board Chief Executive Amanda Stewart added: “Probation value being present in and working with the community in Poleglass to transform the alleyways, make a difference to residents and make communities safer.

"Community sentences are effective in dealing with the root causes of crime, supporting people to make better choices to change their lives, and therefore reducing the number of victims of crime.

"Community service is one of the most effective community sentences with three-out-of-four people who complete it not going on to re-offend within one year. This sentence which requires people to carry out demanding and challenging work also helps them gain new skills and discipline, as well as giving back to local communities.

“Probation works with the community to deliver almost 100,000 hours of community service every year. Working with local communities enables our service to understand and be responsive to local needs, to be better networked with statutory and community partners and ultimately, to assist those referred to us to reintegrate into the communities and lead more productive lives.

"Importantly, we also work with victims of crime to give them a voice and have a say on the type of work the person who has offended should undertake.”