A MOTION of no confidence in Education Minister Paul Givan is expected to be tabled at Stormont later on Monday.

The motion has been submitted by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll and is being backed by Sinn Féin and the SDLP. It is expected to receive the 30 signatures required to reach the floor of the Assembly.

Paul Givan was among a group of unionist politicians who embarked on a six-day 'fact-finding mission' tour of Israel. The trip, funded by Israel has been mired in controversy and drawn strong, sustained criticism amid international condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza.

The Minister also received criticism after his department promoted his visit to the Ofek School in East Jerusalem, issuing a press release and a post on social media. The school is located in an area occupied by Israel and is not recognised as part of Israel by either the UK or Ireland.

A protest against the Minister, dubbed the ‘Givan Must Go’ rally, took place at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Speaking after the rally, Gerry Carroll MLA said: “I am delighted that Sinn Féin is backing my motion of no confidence in Paul Givan. This is the right move, and sends a clear message that the Minister’s Executive colleagues are disgusted by his whitewashing junket to Israel, including a trip to a school in an illegally occupied territory. It looks highly likely that this motion will garner the 30 signatures needed to proceed on Monday."

Confirming that her party will back the motion of no confidence, Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “The Education Minister’s decision to travel to Israel and use departmental resources to promote that trip is both inappropriate and unacceptable. In the past two years alone, Israel has murdered more than 20,000 children and 500 teachers and destroyed nearly every educational facility in Gaza.

“No Minister should associate themselves with Israel's genocide, ethnic cleansing, forced starvation and illegal occupation.

“Sinn Féin will support the motion of no confidence in Paul Givan when it comes before the Assembly.”