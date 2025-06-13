It's back to Riyadh for Cacace

Anthony Cacace is set to return to the ring in August on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte.

It's back to Riyadh for the Apache, a place where he will have good memories of stopping Joe Cordina this time last year. He is set to face a former featherweight world champion in Raymond Ford, an American southpaw with an impressive 17-1 record. Like Cacace, Ford has fought and won already this year so both fighters go in sharp and high on confidence.

This will bring a new challenge for the Andytown man who looked unstoppable in his last outing against Leigh Wood. Wood may have been slightly rusty due to an 18-month period of inactivity but this will not be the case with Raymond Ford.

It makes for an interesting fight, both men are technically gifted southpaws with fantastic boxing IQ and slick movement. Cacace is certainly the harder hitter and has the height advantage, standing 3three inches taller than his opponent.

A win for either would propel them into world title fight contention although Cacace’s priority continues to be the big money fights. Cacace has proven he has no problem getting the job done overseas but he and his fans would relish a big fight night back home in Belfast.