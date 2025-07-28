BOXING: Young Palestinian boxers to arrive in West Belfast for special fundraiser

ST Paul’s Boxing Club is hosting a special fundraising event as a team of five Palestinian boxers make the journey from the West Bank to West Belfast to fight against an Irish Select Team.

The bout in the Devenish on August 7 (7pm) celebrates both Irish and Palestinian culture and their unity through a shared resilience. Let's make this night a success and help to support the goal of raising vital funds. All proceeds from the event go towards supporting two important initiatives.

The Lajee Center: A cultural and community hub based in the Aida Refugee Camp in the West Bank.

The overcrowded camp sits adjacent to the Israeli separation wall and is home to around 5,500 Palestinian refugees. The centre offers educational, cultural and sports programmes for young people growing up in harsh conditions and facing the daily challenges of life under occupation.

A few years ago, with the help of support in Ireland, the boxing programme was launched. Over 50 young athletes now train regularly, gaining discipline, confidence, and strength through the sport of boxing. The gym continues to thrive thanks to the commitment of local coaches and young people. West Belfast boxer Tyrone McKenna is currently visiting the gym and coaching the kids for on a three week programme.

Training in the Lajee Center

The Beit Lahia Development Association; A grassroots organization providing humanitarian support and development programmes in Gaza. This community-based organisation focuses on education, child protection, food assistance, and trauma support. In light of the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the association is playing a crucial role in providing emergency aid to families in need. The funds raised will help support essential relief efforts, including food parcels, medical supplies, and mental health services for children affected by conflict.

Let’s come together through sport to make a difference. Join us for a night of action, culture, and compassion as we stand in solidarity with the children of Palestine, from the West Bank to Gaza. There are variety of tickets available from St Paul’s ABC, The Devenish Complex, John Mallon Stall (Kennedy Centre), Foodstock Andersonstown Road and professional boxer Tyrone McKenna. Limited tables available. For further information about tickets call 073 5296 0149.