GALLERY: West Belfast's McKenna training young boxers in the West Bank

WEST Belfast professional boxer Tyrone McKenna is currently in Palestine training young students in the art of boxing.

Tyrone plans to stay for three weeks as he kick-starts his own camp for his upcoming fight, but also to help to inspire the next generation to get involved in sports. More importantly it will provide a welcome distraction from the horrific situation that the young people in Palestine are facing on a daily basis in these current times.



ACLAÍ Community Gym, known as ACLAÍ Palestine, is located within the Lajee Centre in the Aida refugee camp, on the outskirts of Bethlehem in the West Bank. It’s a community-focused fitness and movement space that was founded by Belfast’s Ainle Ó Cairealláin.

Tyrone is not only training the kids but also helping to raise funds to support the development of and secure the future of the project. You can donate online here.