BOXING: Tyrone McKenna could return to the ring in September

The Mighty Celt is not done. It has been rumoured that Tyrone McKenna could return to the ring this September to face Waterford’s Dylan Moran. The pair fought in an intense battle last December dubbed ‘War in Waterford’ which certainly lived up to its title. The scrap ended in a knockout win for the Belfast man just inside two rounds.

Both fighters are reportedly keen for a rematch and it could happen as soon as September on either the Donovan-Crocker or Conlan-Bateson cards in Belfast or Dublin respectively.

If the fight is confirmed, there is no doubt McKenna will want another war. Conversely Moran will be keen to avoid a second knock-out and is likely to want a more technical affair. Tyrone can handle either type of fight.

The Andersonstown man is a cult hero and will again draw raucous home support as he seeks to extend his long and impressive career.

But some things are bigger than boxing. Amazingly Tyrone is spending the next three weeks training kids and helping to raise funds for the ACLAÍ Palestine community gym of the Lajee Centre in the West Bank. He is selflessly putting himself into danger by travelling to and staying in a war zone to help bring some form of joy to the young kids of Palestine. His bravery extends beyond the ropes of the ring and those he inspires extends well beyond Ireland.