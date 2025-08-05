BOXING: Future boxing stars shine in Belfast during Féile Devenish night

HAMMER Boxing and Conlan Boxing brought the show ‘Fresh Blood’ to the Devenish on Friday night. As part of this years Féile an Phobail the event promoted Belfast’s next generation of boxing talent. Twelve fearless fighters, two of whom made their professional debut, entertained the lively crowd in an evening of fiercely competitive boxing.

Carlos Pereira vs Jacob Marrer

First up was Ballymena’s Carlos Pereira making his professional debut against Dublin’s Jacob Marrer in a four round super-featherweight clash. Marrer came out strong and did more in the opening round but ‘El Toro’ settled and began to show his ability through the second and third rounds. Always the livelier fighter, his early work eventually created an opening and Pereira landed a big shot in the final round that visibly rocked Marrer. The judges scored the fight 39-37 giving El Toro his first win as a professional.

Lex Weston vs Jensen Irving

The second fight of the night saw fan favourite Lex Weston also make his professional debut taking on Swindon’s Jensen Irving in a four round super-welterweight battle. The fight had a slow start and both looked cagey. Weston’s corner continually urged their man to ‘keep it simple’. In the second round both began to let the hands go and put combinations together. Lex used his left jab effectively in the third, working on the inside leaving Irving circling and backed onto the ropes. By the final round Weston had fully moved through the gears and was starting the catch the tiring Irving with lefts and rights. To his credit, Irving never gave up but with Weston’s superior movement, nothing was landing. Weston deservedly got the decision 40-36.

Gary Arthurs vs Kristaps Zulgis

In fight three West Belfast Gary Arthurs took on Latvian Kristaps Zulgis in his third professional bout. The opening round was quiet from both, but round two started faster, with Kristaps being urged by the corner to close his man down. Arthurs remained composed and showed some great defensive skills that were clearly frustrating his opponent. Arthurs used his jab well throughout the fourth and could have done more in the final few minutes as Kristaps was looking leggy. The West Belfast man got the decision and moves to 3-0.

Cathal Jennings vs Connor Meanwell

Fight four saw Newry’s Cathal Jennings take on Englishman Connor Meanwell in a four round welterweight clash. The Dan Anderson trained man won his first professional fight in the Devenish in April and looked composed as he entered the ring. Both men went straight to work with the first round being the best of the night so far. The second was a repeat of the first, with Meanwell beginning to tire from the relentless onslaught of Jennings. The Newry man had success with thunderous uppercuts in the third. The latter half of the fourth descended into all out war with both swinging lefts and rights centre ring. Jennings got the decision 40-36 and moves to 2-0. Fight of the night.

Teo Alin vs Caine Singh

The penultimate fight was between Cookstown’s Two Alin and Caine Singh in a six round lightweight battle. Teo used his movement to great effect, pivoting to move in and out of range. To his credit Singh kept moving forward and absorbed everything being thrown at him. He had some success of his own, taking advantage as Teo’s hands began to drop. Singh was beginning to show signs of tiredness at the end of the fourth and unsurprisingly the fifth proved to be decisive as Teo started landing lefts and rights until the referee had no choice but to wave it off. Singh’s corner were not happy but ultimately it was the correct decision. Teo Alin got his first stoppage as a pro and moves to 5-0.

Jack O’Neill vs Jake Pollard

The main event saw West Belfast’s Jack O’Neill take on Bradford’s Jake Pollard in a six rounder featherweight clash. Jack ‘Wacko’ O’Neill coached by Ray Ginley of Tribe Boxing was the busier fighter throughout the opening rounds, switching with ease between stances, constantly moving and jabbing looking for any opportunity. Pollard kept his hands high and arms locked to his torso for the majority. Surprisingly O’Neill found himself on the canvas in the third as he was caught unexpectedly though quickly returned to his feet and laughed it off. This seemed to bring increased focus and determination to his work as he walked Pollard down and finished the last three rounds the far stronger fighter. O’Neill got the decision 58-55 and moves to 5-0.

A great event once again by Hammer Boxing and Conlan Boxing. Congratulations to all involved. It is safe to say that the future of Belfast boxing is in good hands.