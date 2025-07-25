BOXING: Agyarko on Windsor Park card

BELFAST'S Caoimhín Agyarko is due back in the ring on 13th September in Windsor Park, Belfast to face England’s Ishmael Davis in a highly anticipated super-welterweight clash on the Donovan-Crocker undercard.

Agyarko holds a perfect 17-0 record and has already recorded two wins this year after a quiet 2024. In late March he fought an eight-round tune up fight followed by a 10-rounder no more than 20 days later where he defeated Ryan Kelly to land the WBA Continental Super Welterweight title.

His opponent, Ishmael [Black Panther] Davis, has a record of 13-2. His last two fights in late 2024 were both losses and he is yet to fight in 2025. Caoimhín stands two inches taller than his opponent so will have a slight height advantage. Davis typically goes about his work in tight quarters and with a low punch volume which could make him tough for Agyarko, a counter-puncher, to break down.

That being said the Belfast man is versatile and has no problem taking the initiative, being the aggressor and controlling fights. A win will see him retain his perfect record and will surely put him in the mix for a world title shot down the line.