Crocker and Donovan to fight for world title

LEWIS Crocker vs Paddy Donovan II is now a world title fight.

With Jaron Ennis moving up to Super Welterweight he has vacated his IBF Welterweight strap meaning it is up for grabs and will be contested in the second meeting of the two Irishmen in just over six months. The fight is due to take place in Belfast in mid-September with Windsor Park all but confirmed as the venue.

The first clash held in the SSE Arena ended in controversy as the Limerick man was disqualified at the end of the eighth round for punching after the bell. Donovan’s team lost their appeal for the fight to be categorised as a ‘no contest’ but the IBF did order a rematch.

Crocker boasts an impressive professional record of 21-0 whilst Donovan’s sits at 14-1, setting up a tantalising all Ireland clash. Donovan is no stranger to fighting in Belfast with five of his professional bouts taking place here. A final date and location is due to be announced imminently.