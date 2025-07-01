Conlan set for Dublin in September

Michael Conlan is scheduled to take on Jack Bateson in Dublin on 5 September as he takes another big step in his comeback journey.

Conlan's last outing in March was an eight round contest against Asad Asif Khan which he won on points and thus ending a 15-month hiatus. With his record at 19-3 (W-L) Conlan knows he cannot afford another loss and his sole motivation remains becoming world champion after two failed attempts.

His opponent, Leeds-born Bateson (31), boasts a professional record of 20 wins, one loss and one draw. He too will be keen to return to action, his last fight in December 2024 ending within two rounds due to a nasty clash of heads. Like Conlan, Bateson enjoyed a stellar amateur career and this bout seems destined to go the distance with both fighters favouring precision, footwork and technical ability over knock-out power.

Conlan is rarely out of the gym and no one can doubt his relentless hunger and desire. Purists will know he has the boxing IQ and at 33 he has the experience and maturity. With all that combined, few could rule him out of making that dream a reality and getting another shot at that much coveted world title.

Mick remains a big name with a loyal following of fans who will turn out in force to make their presence felt in Dublin. Do we have more big nights in New York or Belfast ahead? I wouldn’t bet against it.