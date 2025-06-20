Belfast Met Boxing Academy marks a decade of excellence in the ring

BELFAST Met welcomed rising boxing stars from Sheffield City Boxing Club on Saturday, hosting a thrilling fight night at the Clayton Hotel to mark ten years of collaboration between the two cities’ top boxing academies.

The evening featured eight action-packed bouts, showcasing the skills and determination of boxing’s next generation. The event drew a crowd of 200 guests and delivered an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Established in 2014, the Belfast Met Boxing Academy offers top-tier coaching and competitive opportunities for both male and female boxers. The Academy allows students to develop their athletic abilities alongside gaining academic qualifications that open doors to a wide range of careers. The programme boasts an impressive track record, having produced Ulster and Irish University champions, including Olympic and Commonwealth medallist Aidan Walsh. Many graduates have also gone on to compete at the professional level.

Pádraig Walsh (Immaculata Boxing Club) put in an impressive performance against the current Yorkshire champion Aman Hussain. Kai Devlin (Immaculata Boxing Club) secured a win by second round stoppage and Jamie Graham (Clonard ABC) won by unanimous decision.

This year’s event also celebrated excellence with the presentation of three prestigious awards:

James and Judith Bleakney awarded the Jack Bleakney Memorial Shield to Jamie Graham, who was named Belfast Met Boxer of the Year.

Graham also received the Gerry Storey Jr Cup for Best Home Boxer of the night.

The title of Best Away Boxer was awarded to Aman Hussain of Sheffield, presented by Damian Kennedy, IABA High Performance Coach and 2024 Team Ireland Olympic Boxing Coach.

A special moment during the evening saw John Mulhern, Academic Co-ordinator of the Belfast Met Boxing Academy, honoured with a Special Recognition Award for his outstanding commitment to the academy and his continued encouragement and mentorship of its students.

The event marked the grand finale of another impactful year for the Boxing Academy, which has continued to thrive and grow over the past decade.

Damian Duffy, Interim Principal and Chief Executive, Belfast Met said: “Through the academy, we’ve seen young people thrive both in and out of the ring, and we remain dedicated to supporting their journey, whether that leads to sporting success, education, or meaningful employment.”