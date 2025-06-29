Back to winning ways for McComb

Seán McComb made his return to the ring on Saturday night with an impressive win over Argentinian Alexis Torres. The six round Super Lightweight contest was the Public Nuisance’s first outing in 14 months following the highly contentious split decision loss to Arnold Barboza in New York last April. The Irishman has extended his record to an impressive 19-2.

No stranger to ring walk antics McComb looked focused as he approached the ring; showing total focus, he clearly meant business. The pair both started lively, with Torres working on the inside, his constant head movement making him tricky to catch. Understandably keen to make an impression on his return to the ring, the West Belfast man remained patient and used his height advantage to keep Torres at distance.

In the latter stages of the bout McComb looked like he could and should have put more pressure on the tiring Torres. He explained in his post fight interview that trainer Pete Taylor wanted a full six rounds of action. "Ring rust" was a phrase thrown about all week in the lead up but this was certainly not a factor in this performance. McComb is rarely out of the gym and keeps himself ready to go at short notice. He knows it is not his style to knock people out, the technically gifted southpaw coldly explained that it is more "humiliating to box his opponents around the ring".

Izzy Asif of GBM Promotions was clearly impressed claiming that in 22 years of being involved with boxing he has not seen the skillset of McComb very often. Surely more big fights are on the way for Seán as he becomes unavoidable in the division and navigates his way to a world title shot.