AN architect firm has been appointed to develop three conceptual designs as part of a wider programme of area-wide regeneration across the Upper Springfield.

The regeneration concepts will focus on three key locations within the community:

The farm area – linking New Barnsley Green and Moyard Parade, including the site of Matt Talbot Nursery School.

The external perimeter of John Paul II Primary School on Whiterock Road, with a focus on enhancing and transforming the surrounding environment.

The remaining structure of the former Mount Alverno Hotel – connecting Upper Springfield Development Trust and Mount Alverno Garage.

The regeneration concepts form part of an ongoing commitment by the Upper Springfield Community Development team to enhance shared spaces, improve community infrastructure, and support long-term social and environmental wellbeing across the area.

Community Development worker Lauren McCann said: “We’re delighted to have appointed Fergal and Chris from MMAS to lead on these three regeneration concepts. Initial designs look really exciting and we can’t wait to see things progress over the coming months.”

Community Development Team Manager Micheal Donnelly added: “These projects will make a real difference to the three locations, all of which experience constant daily footfall. If the initial designs are anything to go by, these developments will be truly transformational for the Upper Springfield area.”